Armageddon Time, the new film set in New York with Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway

Cinema / News – 28 October 2021 10:30

Armageddon Time is in the process of filming


Armageddon Time is the new drama in the making. The plot is set in New York, and follows the formation of a boy in an America before Ronald Reagan’s presidency, in the borough of Queens.

New York City - video

Armageddon Time, the cast of the film

In the cast there are Anthony Hopkins, who recently starred in the film The Father – with whom he won the Oscar – and ne The two popes; Jeremy Strong (the succession tv series), Anne Hathaway (the new Sesame Street). Directed by James Gray, who directed Ad Astra. The plot is freely inspired by his personal story. Filming began in October 2021, and the cast was to be featured as well Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac And Donald Sutherland, with plans to shoot in New York City once the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are minimal. At the start of production, the actors had left the cast. The film will be distributed by Focus Features in the United States and by Universal Pictures International overseas.

