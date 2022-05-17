Armageddon Time: the new film with Anne Hathaway debuts at Cannes 2022

Without a doubt, one of the films most anticipated of 2022 is Armageddon Time. This is largely due to its impressive cast. Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins Y Jeremy Strong, head the list of actors that will transport us to a United States located in the eighties, before the mandate of Ronald Reagan. The appointment will be in the neighborhood of queenswhere the director and screenwriter, James Grayis inspired by his transition from child to adulthood.

Since October last year, the American actress, Anne Hathaway, already inspired us on how to wear styling with retro tints from the recording set located in this district of New York, when production began. The biographical film explores themes such as friendship, loyalty and the illusions of the American dream. A) Yes, James Gray is supported by an imposing cast to tell a semi-autobiographical story in a performance of his family. This is all you need to know about it.

When is Armageddon Time released?

The film shot in New Jersey under the gaze of the director of photography, Darius Chondji, Armageddon Time, has its long-awaited theatrical release in the United States with Focus Features. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festivalthe highest prize of the contest, so its debut will be during the 75th edition of the film festival in the French city, the May 19, 2022.

Who stars in Armageddon Time?

Anne Hathaway

American actress, Anne Hathaway. Gotham/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has been unstoppable since 2021. He presented WeCrashed with Apple TV+ and soon began production for Armageddon Time. She is one of the most important performers of her generation, recognized with a Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress with The Miserables. A Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG recognition also add to the list.

Anthony Hopkins

Welsh actor, Anthony Hopkins, has been recognized as one of the largest in the film industry: an Oscar, Emmy, Cecil B. DeMille of the Golden Gobo, BAFTA and the Donostia Award, attest to his talent in countless memorable films, such as The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal, The Father and Do you know Joe Black?

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong is a film and theater actor, who will be familiar to you from the leading role he played in the television series, Successionwith which he won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Furthermore, we have seen Lincoln, The Blackest Night, The Big Short Y The Gentlemen.

What is Armageddon Time about?

‘From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the family strength and the generational search for the samerican dream. The film has a star cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong’, is the official description offered by the film on its website.

Armageddon Time trailer

Although some have been leaked Photographs that reveal clues of what we can expect in Armageddon Time, not yet published trailer official.