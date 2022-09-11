Armageddon Time: The new trailer for the film with Anne Hathaway

Rarely can we say that a movie which has a spectacular cast, does not have these artists among its protagonists. Armageddon Time it’s that movie. A film full of Oscar-winning and nominated artists where the message of friendship and the reinforcement of ‘doing good’, surpasses any great name and moves to the life of a child in the eighties in the United States. Film that we frame as the most anticipated of this 2022 and that has already released its trailer.

Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Jessica Chastain are the artists that we can see as part of the armageddon time cast, period film focused on an autobiographical tinge by its own director and writer, James Gray, who seeks to show the true essence of ‘what America is’ and the values ​​of friendship that ponder in a society marked by racism in the eighties.

Armageddon Time trailer with Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway in the movie Armageddon Time.Courtesy of Focus Features

From the perspective of a child, we travel to the United States around the time of the presidency of Ronald Reagan to see the life of Paul (Repeta Banks) a boy who has a great and deep friendship with an African-American boy. Issue that triggers all kinds of damage, not only by his classmates, but also by his parents, personified by the Oscar winner Anne Hathawayand the Emmy winner, Jeremy Strong.

However, the power of his grandfather, played by Anthony Hopkins, leads him to question his actions, to ‘remain silent’ in the face of social injustice and constant discrimination. Looking through the eyes of the nobility and purity of children’s vision, one of the problems that the North American country –and the world– suffers today.