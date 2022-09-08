Armageddon Time: the trailer for the film starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong is released

The new James Gray movie already has an official trailer. Armageddon Time promise to go far. And is that the movie was based on its creator’s own childhood and features a tantalizing cast of Hollywood stars. When can it be seen on the big screen?

Paul Graff (played by Banks Repeta) lives his childhood in Queens, New York, in the 1980s, in a United States under the presidency of ronald reagan. With the innocence of a 12-year-old boy unaware of the discrimination and social stereotypesmeets Johnny (Jaylin Webb), an Afro-descendant and lower class student, with whom he establishes a deep friendship that will be frowned upon by his family, his classmates and society in general.

The movie ‘Armageddon Time’ already has an official trailer.

Under the watchful eye of his parents (Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong) and reproaches for his new friendship, Graff will have to learn to confront the stereotypes of a racist society.

The boy was sent to the Kew-Forest private school, where Fred Trump, father of the former US president, was on the board of directors. His grandfather (played by Anthony Hopkins) will instill human values ​​in him and encourage him to rebuke against unjust accusations..

In dialogue with dead line, the creator himself stated that the film is based on his own childhood.“Johnny was my best friend in public school. I never had many friends and I loved him, I loved that boy, “he said. In addition, she said that the last thing she heard from him was that he was murdered in the middle of a drug deal.

“There were no cell phones, no Facebook. Johnny didn’t have a phone at home. It was very difficult and we lost contact. I found out about his death in the early 1990s, several years later. He was killed by a drug deal in Jamaica, Queens. I don’t know the details. I never saw it again after what is seen in the film”, said the director.

Regarding the decision made by his parents to change the little boy from a public school to a private one, he maintained: “They were wrong because they never told me ‘you will go to this new place, you lost that friend, but you have new ones. You’ll be fine?’. That change was considered beneficial for me. I was dating a supposedly better group. But they never once asked me how I really felt.” He added: “I was adrift. Fight. I survived, I think. He was an ugly kid, but fun.”

Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins play little Paul’s mother and grandfather in ‘Armageddon Time’. video capture

Armageddon Time It celebrated its debut in May during the Cannes Festival and is expected to hit the big screen in Argentina between the end of 2022 and next year 2023. “I tried to be as honest as possible and somehow held myself as accountable as I could. I grew up in an environment where cinema was what, after the movie, you discuss with friends. And I couldn’t talk about something where everything went well, “said the director.