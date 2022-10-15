‘Armageddon Time’: what’s new, Anne Hathaway?

Few films have a cast so full of stars What Armageddon Time but none interpreting the leading roles.

This is the new film James Grey, which has brought together a large number of Oscar winners and nominees but has relegated them to supporting roles giving all the prominence to an unknown child.

Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong and Jessica Chastain are the best-known artists in the cast of a film that places us in the eighties, In an American society marked by racism.

Things look good and the director, James Grey, he always aspires to excellence even if he doesn’t get it right every time. He is the author of Ad Astra, Two LoversZ, the lost city…

But what is ‘Armageddon Time’ about?

The film focuses on the figure of Paul (Repeta Banks)a boy who does not have many friends but strikes up a deep friendship with Johnny (Jaylin Webb) a student Afro-descendant and lower class.

So much her parents (Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong)like their peers and society in general, will have prejudices with this relationship, which will lead them to move Paul to a new private school.

Fortunately, not all of Paul’s influences will be bad, as his grandfather, interpreted by Anthony Hopkins, will encourage the protagonist not to remain silent before the injustices and the constant discrimination. A pure look on the racismone of the problems that the world suffers both before and now.

The film is based onto director and writer James Gray’s own childhood, who confessed in an interview with dead line: “Johnny was my best friend in public school. I never had many friends I loved him I loved that kid,” he said. Regarding the decision of his parents to change his school, he maintained: “they were wrong because they never told me ‘you will go to this new place, you lost that friend, but you will have others. You’ll be fine?’. that change it was considered beneficial for me. I was dating a supposedly better group. But they never asked me not once, how I actually felt.”