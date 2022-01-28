Armani Exchange drops poker, Zalgiris Kaunas down at the Forum! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22:15 Our LIVE LIVE ends here, with a great victory from the Armani Exchange! Thanks to all of you for joining us, good evening and a sporting greeting!

22:10 Milan manages the advantage in the final minutes, with the Lithuanians who try everything but fail to place the paw to overturn the match.

IT ENDS THIS! MILAN BEATS ZALGIRIS KAUNAS FOR 65-58, FOURTH CONSECUTIVE VICTORY FOR THE MENEGHINI

65-58 Cavanaugh for the -7 basket

WHAT A BOUNCE OF DEVON HALL!

65-56 Milaknis perfect from the line for -9

65-54 El Chacho enters the area undisturbed and supports! +11 Milan, Kaunas time-out

63-54 Devon Hall backs to the basket, two very important points with 120 seconds at the final siren

61-54 Klapcevich scores with a foul! The white-green player closes the 2 + 1

61-51 Perfect penetration by Kyle Hines, the Milanese return to double-digit advantage

What a defense of Olimpia! Last 5’30 ”at the Forum

59-51 Zalgiris bomb for -8! Messina stops everything and immediately calls time-out

KYLE HINES STOPPATONA! “NOT IN MY HOUSE”, AS THEY SAY IN THE NBA

59-48 BEEEN BEENTIIILLL !! TIRPLAAAAAAAAA

56-48 Cavanaugh bomb, Lithuanians shorten

56-45 2/2 in the line for Ben Bentil, Milan returns above the double-digit advantage

Let’s start once again. Come on Olympia!

Delaney’s Prayer Misses! The third quarter ends, with Milan ahead 54-45 after 10 minutes of managing the accumulated advantage. A few minutes and the last part of this match is back on the parquet

54-45 2/2 in the bezel for Lekavicius

Less than five seconds to the third siren, with Bentil committing a foul on Lekavicius

54-43 Milaknis fires the -11 bomb from the corner

54-40 Free lap for the ‘Chacho’

52-40 Ulanovas dal painted for -12

52-38 2/3 in the bezel for Rogriguez and +14 Armani Exchange

50-38 Answers Ben Bentil, +12 Milan

48-38 Webster’s stop and perfect shot, Zalgiris at -10! -2’32 “to the third siren

48-36 EUROSTEP BY DEVON HAAALLL !!! BREAK MILAN, IMMEDIATE TIME-OUT OF THE ZALGIRIS

46-36 TROYYYY DANIEEEELSSSS !! BOMBAAAAA AND DOUBLE DIGIT FOR AMERICAN (12 POINTS)

43-36 1/2 in the bezel for Blazevic

The Lithuanians close their shirts in defense, with the Armani Exchange failing to break through the white-green wall

Infringement of the field of the Zalgiris Kaunas!

Do it in Datome’s attack! -6’25 “to the third siren

43-35 Jump shot by Devon Hall, Milan returns to +8

41-35 Lekavicius shoots the -6 bomb from the bow

41-32 Blazevic rebounds and scores, Zalgiris returns to -9

41-30 TARCZEWSKI NAILS AND CRUSH! MILAN AT +11

Everything is ready for the resumption of hostilities at the Forum, with the Armani Exchange leading 39-30 after the first 20 ‘

21:25 The teams have already returned to the parquet for the warm-up phase in view of the second half.

21:15 After a crackling start to the match by Zalgiris Kaunas (break of 0-7), the Armani Exchange has carbureted and then started to grind the game and points! The Milanese then impacted the score, with the guests who managed to question everything after 10 ‘(20-20). In the second quarter, Ettore Messina’s team significantly increased the engine revs, even touching +11 and closing the first half nine points above! 9 points for Troy Daniels and 6 for Melli, while for Zalgiris 8 points from Lekavicius.

Rodriguez’s triple fails, with Milan ahead 39-30! Ettore Messina’s team, thanks to an excellent start in the second quarter, put the arrow flying even at +11

39-30 Blazevic by two for -9

39-28 NICOOLOOO MEEELLIIII !! BOMBAAAAAAAAA, THE ARMANI BREAKS THE DOUBLE NUMBER OF ADVANTAGE

36-28 Delaney’s hand does not tremble in the line: Milan touches the double digits, -1’40 “at the long interval

34-28 Webster turns and leans against the board, Kaunas at -6

34-26 Devon Hall raises the parable and scores! Zdvoc time-out, with less than 3 ‘at the second siren

32-26 Devon Hall perfect lap time, Armani Exchange again at +6

30-26 Blazevic scores with a foul! The Zalgiris player closes the 2 + 1

30-23 GIGI DATOOOOMEEEEE !! BOMBAAAAAAAAAA

27-25 Blazevic jump shot

27-23 1/2 in the line for Melli, Milan at +4

26-23 Shorten the Zalgiris Kaunas with the Lekavicius bomb, the guests immediately get back in touch

26-20 KYLE HINES CRUSH ON ASSIST FROM BEHIND CHACHO’S BACK! +6 MILAN

24-20 HIM AGAIN, HIM AGAIN: SERGIOOO RODRIGUEEEEZZZZ !! TIME-OUT ZALGIRIS, BREAK 4-0 MILAN

22-20 EL CHACHO WITH THE SUBMAN! OLYMPIA IMMEDIATELY FORWARD

The second quarter restarts. Come on Olimpia!

Finish the first quarter at the Forum! 20-20 between Milan and Kaunas, with the hosts who have mended the first tear of the Lithuanians but it was not enough! Two minutes and it will be second quarter

20-20 Zalgiris still in contact, and always from the bow! Draw, match in perfect balance

20-17 Kyle Hines for two for +3 Milan, with just over a minute to play

18-17 Wiets leans on the board, -1 Zalgiris

18-15 HIM AGAIN, HIM AGAIN !! TROYYYY DAAANIEEELLSSSSSSSSSS, THIRD TRIPLE FOR HIM

15-15 Zalgiris draw from the arc! The Lithuanians do not give up

15-12 BOOOMBAAAAAAA !!!! TROYYYYY DANIEEELLSSSS

12-13 Webster’s bomb, Zalgiris counter-overtaking

12-10 Melli perfect in the line, Milan overtakes at 4’32 “from the first siren

After an excellent start of the guests, the Armani Exchange found the baskets to catch up with the Zalgiris and impact the score!

10-10 TROYYY DANIEEELSSS !! TRIPLAAAAA AND DRAW MILAN, WHAT A REACTIONEEEE

7-10 MAAALCOOOLMM DELANEEEYY !! BOMBAAAAAAAA

4-10 Perfect triple of 34 from Zalgiris, Lithuanians still at +6

4-7 DEVOOON HAAALLL !! BASKET AND FOUL

2-7 Tarczewski unlocks the score from the line

0-7 What a start of the Zalgiris! Blazevic scores, Milan must enter the game!

0-5 bomb from the arc for Lekavicius, the Lithuanians immediately fly to +5

0-2 for Zalgiris, perfect jumper for Lekavicius

Everything is ready for the start of the match. Come on Olimpia!

20:25 A few minutes and it will be a duo at the Forum!

20:15 Ettore Messina’s team is looking for poker after three consecutive wins against Barcelona, ​​Alba Berlin and CSKA Moscow! The Milanese occupy the third position in the standings with 13-6 scores.

20:00 Good evening, dear friends of OA Sport! We welcome you to this LIVE LIVE of Olimpia Milano-Zalgiris Kaunas, a challenge valid for the regular season of the Euroleague 2021-2022!

Hello everyone, friends of OA Sport! Welcome to the LIVE LIVE by Olimpia Milano-Zalgiris Kaunas, match valid for the twenty-third day of the Euroleague!

The Milanese are looking for the fourth consecutive success, after having conquered Barcelona and Moscow and with the home victory against Alba Berlin in between. Ettore Messina’s team returned to third place in the standings, with a score of 13-6 (net of the games to be recovered in the coming weeks). The coach from Messina once again relies on Rodriguez, Hall and Delaney as direction, with the flames of Trey Kell and Gigi Datome. Under the basket Melli and Hines will keep a good guard, relying on their physique to harpoon balls to be distributed to their teammates who are free and ready to shoot from any position.

Zalgiris Kaunas presents himself to the challenge of the Forum with only three victories in his eighteen days played so far, with the success that has been missing since 2 December 2021 (against Simone Fontecchio’s Baskonia). A positive result is therefore needed to try to reverse the course and break the negative streak, but the obstacle for the Lithuanians is not at all easy.

Basketball, Euroleague 2021-2022: Milan hosts the Lithuanians of Zalgiris Kaunas at the Forum. Olimpia wants to drop poker

Two-handed ball that will be raised at the Medionalum Forum in Assago at 20:30. Have fun everyone with the LIVE LIVE of Olimpia Milano-Zalgiris Kaunas!

Credit: Ciamillo