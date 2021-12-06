Armani Exchange (the casual brand) opens the store in Milan and looks for young people- Corriere.it

Armani Exchange opens its first store in Milan. And it does it in style. The brand specializing in casual wear has, in fact, plastered the walls of the city to recruit the staff who will go to work in the new store. The campaign is emblematically entitled “I need you” and shows a mosaic of images: faces of young people of different ethnicity with a spontaneous, fresh attitude. In short, the clear message: are you young, full of enthusiasm and do you want to work in fashion? This is your chance.

The selections

The selections will take place on 10 December at the Armani / theater in via Bergognone 59. The team that will operate in the store will be chosen in that office, starting with the sales associates. Their role? They must – as stated on the brand’s website – guarantee the customer an experience consistent with the brand’s identity and, at the same time, maximize sales. Those unable to participate in the recruiting day can apply online at https://www.armaniexchange.com/it/unisex/i-need-you_section. The opening of the store, which will be located in Corso Vittorio Emanuele, is scheduled for February 2022. That of Armani is not the only opening scheduled on the Milanese square. A large Nike space in Corso Buenos Aires and a Victoria’s Secret store should be inaugurated in the first months of next year. And there are many places that are being created in the fashion sector.



