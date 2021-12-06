Business

Armani Exchange (the casual brand) opens the store in Milan and looks for young people- Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman20 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Armani Exchange opens its first store in Milan. And it does it in style. The brand specializing in casual wear has, in fact, plastered the walls of the city to recruit the staff who will go to work in the new store. The campaign is emblematically entitled “I need you” and shows a mosaic of images: faces of young people of different ethnicity with a spontaneous, fresh attitude. In short, the clear message: are you young, full of enthusiasm and do you want to work in fashion? This is your chance.

The selections

The selections will take place on 10 December at the Armani / theater in via Bergognone 59. The team that will operate in the store will be chosen in that office, starting with the sales associates. Their role? They must – as stated on the brand’s website – guarantee the customer an experience consistent with the brand’s identity and, at the same time, maximize sales. Those unable to participate in the recruiting day can apply online at https://www.armaniexchange.com/it/unisex/i-need-you_section. The opening of the store, which will be located in Corso Vittorio Emanuele, is scheduled for February 2022. That of Armani is not the only opening scheduled on the Milanese square. A large Nike space in Corso Buenos Aires and a Victoria’s Secret store should be inaugurated in the first months of next year. And there are many places that are being created in the fashion sector.


Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman20 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the price of petrol and diesel drops. The new rates

3 days ago

ATM, if you notice this do not withdraw: they steal everything from you

3 weeks ago

Dietrofront on the 110% superbonus – ItaliaOggi.it

3 weeks ago

Budget law, the ceiling on tax benefits for banking combinations is checked. Bper and Banco Bpm peaked yesterday on the stock market

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button