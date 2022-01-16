News

Armani flag: Nino Cerruti is dead

Posted on

Saturday January 15th 2022

I learned Armani from him


Nino Cerruti is dead

The fashion world mourns the passing of Nino Cerruti. The designer, who achieved world fame for men’s ready-to-wear, died in Italy at the age of 91.

Last Saturday the AFP learned from the industry that the famous Italian designer Nino Cerruti died at the age of 91 in a Piedmontese hospital. The Italian media initially reported on Cerruti’s death. According to the Corriere della Sera, the designer was taken to hospital for hip surgery.

Cerruti was a pioneer of men’s ready-to-wear in the 20th century. “A colossus among Italian entrepreneurs is leaving us”, said the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Gilberto Piccito on the death of the designer.

Cerruti left philosophy at the age of twenty to take over the family textile factory after the death of his father. At the end of the 1950s he began to design his own fashion. In the 1960s he met Giorgio Armani and hired him as a stylist. The two separated in 1975 when Armani founded his own company. Cerruti was the official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team. He also dressed many Hollywood stars. He designed the wardrobes of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman” and Denzel Washington in “Priladelfia”.

