News

Armed attack in Totolapan, Mexico, leaves 20 dead, including a mayor. The attack is attributed to the criminal group “Los Tequileros”

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

Posted at 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

This we know from the massacre in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico playing



3:55

Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

After threats, they kill a mother who was looking for her daughter in Mexico


3:29

Posted at 19:41 ET (23:41 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The heartbreaking statement of a father who lost his son in a massacre


1:36

Posted at 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

Tatiana Clouthier leaves Economy without a hug from AMLO


0:39

Posted at 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

The keys to understanding the massacre in the town of Guerrero


3:06

Posted at 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT) Thursday, October 6, 2022

"There are many more to propose to the Nobel Peace Prize than Zelensky"says AMLO


1:42

Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

García Cabeza de Vaca has an arrest warrant and these are the reasons


0:41

Posted at 19:03 ET (23:03 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Mariachis and fans receive Dwayne Johnson in Mexico


1:20

Posted at 20:26 ET (00:26 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Mexico mall evacuated due to bomb threat


0:37

Posted at 20:22 ET (00:22 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Spanish minister thinks about apologies that Mexico asks his country


1:40

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Who is Vladimir Putin, how many years has he been president of Russia and what you need to know about him

9 mins ago

An American tourist destroys two sculptures in the Vatican

20 mins ago

Elections in Brazil: Lula Da Silva adds support and Bolsonaro shows strength ahead of the October 30 runoff

31 mins ago

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties are awarded

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button