Armed man arrested outside Alexandra Daddario’s home

The North Indian news weekly “Khabar Lahariya” and its editorial staff, made up exclusively of low-caste women, have aroused the interest of Hollywood thanks to the Oscar-nominated documentary “Writing with Fire”, dedicated to them.

This Indian-produced film, directed by the couple Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, has already received two awards at the 2021 Sundance festival.

“It’s a very inspiring story, a story of women that gives hope,” the director told AFP at the Los Angeles preview. “It is very strong, powerful, especially in today’s world, full of mistrust of the media,” he added.

All from low castes, the female reporters and workers at “Khabar Lahariya” (“Waves of Information”), founded in 2002 in the state of Uttar Pradesh, cover topics ranging from cow rustling to local corruption, as well as rape and other types of violence against women.

These committed women have managed to earn the respect of authorities, families and audiences by displaying dogged determination and putting the spotlight on local information often ignored by mainstream Indian media.

“Leaving home was a great challenge,” Geeta Devi, one of these journalists, told AFP. “I had to fight many times. My father was totally against it. He told me, ‘You can’t do this job, it’s not for women,’” she continues.

“feminist prism”

Geeta Devi belongs to the Dalit community, situated at the base of the ruthless caste system that rules Indian society.

Although institutional discrimination against Dalits, once called “untouchables”, has been abolished in theory, they still have fewer rights than other members of society, and suffer from stigmatization, humiliation and abuse.

In Banda, a few hours’ drive from the Taj Mahal, Geeta Devi collects the testimony of a woman doomed to misery since she was abandoned by her husband.

The news of the journalist’s presence has spread quickly and women from the surrounding area are flocking in the hope that Geeta Devi will listen and write down their complaints, in particular against the municipality, the lack of drinking water, the clogged sewers…

The reporter says that she is proud of the treatment of the information with a “feminist perspective”.

For Meera Devi, one of the editors, 35, it’s about giving a voice to the excluded in India.

“When I fight for the rights of minorities, tribal peoples and other marginalized groups in society, when these people are heard and justice is done, I feel very satisfied”, says this woman passionate about her mission.

Their work has landed thieves in jail and forced officials to do their jobs and serve the community.

“Men here are not used to seeing powerful women, especially in a field like journalism. But we are reversing the trend,” she states. “If women are given opportunities, we are capable of anything.”

