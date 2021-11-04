Armocromia, how to find out what season you are? It’s that easy!

We hear more and more often about armocromia, the miraculous technique to enhance the face, but what is it and how does it work? All the answers.

We hear more and more often about armocromia, but what is it really? Has it ever happened to you to wear a color and see yourself terribly? Like you’ve been through the sleepless night? Here, it was probably one of the colors to avoid in your palette.

Armocromia is a principle that aims to matching clothes with our skin, our eyes and our colors. It may seem bullshit, but the videos about it are really impressive: people who looked terrible with one color, and with others they looked like a rose in bloom!

It’s pretty tricky to say for sure which color will look good and which won’t, but let’s start with the basics: let’s start by identifying what your season is!

Armocromia, what season are they? How to understand it in a simple way

It is very complex to identify all the nuances concerning the color scheme, if we want to do a job well done, it is better to see an expert. However, finding out what our season is is not that difficult.

Summer people usually have the clear skin, diaphanous or rosy. The hair could be blond or ash-colored. If you have any light brown freckles, you could very likely be Summer. Another index is this: when you sweat your cheeks turn red? Then you might belong to this season.

Bella Hadid is a Estate. If you look at it without makeup you will notice very light freckles, brownish rather than orange (like those of the Primavera).

Bella Hadid without makeup 😍 pic.twitter.com/ndXpfxBMDO – Few The Panther (@Privatizalook) March 12, 2019

Instead if you are Spring (very rare season) you will have the peculiarity of feel good with very intense colors, like the fluorescent color. The skin is clear, but immensely radiant: this is precisely the characteristic that distinguishes the Primavera. Chiara Ferragni it’s a Spring, it looks great with bright colors.

Look at her with this pink Barbie:

The Autumn season is mainly recognized by the dark skin, it burns very hard and has a warm undertone. Rihanna and Zendaya, so to speak, are clearly Autumn.

If you have dark eyes and hair and think you are Autumn, beware: you could be Winter! If your skin is cold, and cold colors are the ones that give you the most, surely you are a Winter. Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa are Winters.

Nova photo by Selena Gomez para a Rare Beauty! 😍 pic.twitter.com/EDT6TH1FUP – Selena Gomez Portugal (@_selenagomezpt) October 29, 2021

Obviously the color scheme does not stop there! There is much more to discover besides the season. Does gold or silver suit us better? What is our undertone?

Irene Mazzucco