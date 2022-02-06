Armor Wars: Filming This Year, Find Out More About Rhodey | TV

Filming ofthe tv seriesstarringas Rhodey, they will be held this year.According to what was reported by Lizzie Hill from My Cosmic Circusfilming will begin atand will continue until. It will be a very short period, involving Cheadle and putting him back in the shoes of Tony Stark’s best friend.

At ACE Comic Con, Cheadle revealed that the series will focus on everything about Rhodey beyond the Avengers, aspects that we have never been able to delve into in the movies:

I think the most exciting part is yet to come. I think we still don’t have a very strong idea of ​​who he really is. Outside of that Avengers bubble. Outside of his friendship with Tony. Now, he will be released from all of this. So, it’s an opportunity to find out who he is, which we’ve never had before. We now have time to focus on Rhodey and his journey. Hopefully, some things about his past too. And about his future potential. Who knows how long this Marvel thing will last. It seems a bit endless.

Cheadle will reprise the role of James Rhodes / War Machine which faces problems related to the technology developed by Tony Stark which, between the pages of comics, was stolen and used by some fearsome enemies. The last time we saw Rhodey was in the opening episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The actor recently stated that on the show the death of the character played by Robert Downey Jr. will certainly play a role and will show the continuous evolution of technology and constantly improving armor.

