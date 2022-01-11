Armored Core, here we are: the new FromSoftware game is almost official

Just over the weekend we brought you the possibility of seeing a new Armored Core from FromSoftware after the debut of Elden Ring. Just 48 hours after the leak, in fact, the first screenshots released together with the survey have emerged which in fact “confirm” the new chapter of the series.

The images were disseminated on the popular ResetEra board. Unfortunately they are in decidedly poor quality but still manage to confirm what was reported in the leak. Despite being “covered” with writings, which identify the users who have come into possession of them, the winter settings and the presence of large-scale fighting are confirmed. The images are visible in their entirety at this address and we invite you to visit them as soon as possible, as they could be removed for copyright infringement in case Bandai Namco and FromSoftware make a request.

Unfortunately, there are no further details regarding the game. The new Armored Core comes in fact confirmed by this leak, but it is currently impossible to accurately identify which consoles will be target. We can obviously try to speculate that the title will certainly arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X, but we don’t know if it will be of a cross gen nature, with a possible release also PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also impossible to know the full name of the title and of the project, if it will be a direct sequel or a reboot of the saga. The details are therefore very sparse and it is necessary to wait for the real official announcement, which however will not arrive shortly considering that there is more than a month to go until the release of Elden Ring, the latest game by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Armored Core first debuted on PlayStation in 1997. The series appeared on all consoles manufactured by Sony (except PlayStation 4), mobile devices and Xbox 360. The last chapter saw the light in 2012: it was the fifth iteration of the saga, which also received a stand-alone expansion.