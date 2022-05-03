The pandemic has changed our relationship with hygiene. Not that we weren’t clean before, but certainly there is a different frequency and attention than in the past. The fear of being infected by the virus inevitably leads us to greater caution.

However, our attention to cleaning does not always translate into a guaranteed result. Sometimes, without knowing it, we mistake the way to wash ourselves. Also putting our health at risk. In fact, stinking armpits and dirty ears could haunt us even after being washed for mistakes we make. And that we would do well to correct.

We should learn to correct these mistakes

When we wash our armpits and feet and the whole body, it’s easy to think we’re doing it right. However, this is not always the case. Armpits, for example, especially now that it’s warmer, are many people’s Achilles’ heel. It is enough to go on public transport in the morning to be overwhelmed by the most embarrassing smells.

The fault is not only of sweat, but also of the bacteria responsible for the bad smell. Not only that: hormonal changes or clothes made with synthetic fabrics are also carriers of that smell. Let’s avoid them. We should spend a lot more time washing the armpits and not just a few seconds. First of all, with plenty of water, to remove the residues of the night. Then, with soap it should preferably be antibacterial. Finally, taking care to dry them well, so as not to leave them damp. Perfect medium for bacteria.

As for the navel and the importance of its cleanliness, with ProiezionidiBorsa we have already discussed how to do it in the best way.

Armpits that stink and dirty ears, as well as a foul-smelling tongue even after washing could depend on these common mistakes we make and that we could also solve with these remedies

The feet are often neglected. When you take a shower, there are those who don’t even wash them thinking that the water, as it goes down, does the work for us. Still, it’s a big mistake for the fungi, germs, and bacteria that might inhabit us. Beyond daily cleaning, with soap, we should always dry them carefully between the fingers. This is to prevent the formation of humidity which is also a source of bad odor. All the more reason, we should also clean under the nails and not just when we go for a pedicure.

Another big mistake is not cleaning the tongue. Not surprisingly, the toothbrushes have wavy shapes of rubber. It is not for beauty, but precisely to allow us to sanitize the tongue. Bad breath, in fact, can also depend on you and we would do well not to limit ourselves to just brushing our teeth.

Nails, in general, require specific cleaning. How many times, without meaning to, do we touch the face and mouth with our fingers? Many and they are all danger of transmission of bacteria. The bacteria that are on the nails can cause us a lot of problems. We should, therefore, learn how to clean them with a stick that we are going to immerse in water and baking soda. And the ears? Not only the earwax, but also the auricle should be cleaned carefully. Let’s do it with a little cotton soaked in a neutral pH detergent.

