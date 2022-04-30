Arms, Count against Dragons. But even the third decree will not pass by the Chambers

Evidently comforted by the small increase recorded in the latest polls, Giuseppe Conte returns to ride the wave of ambiguity on the delicate issue of sending weapons to Ukraine. He does it by moving on a double misunderstanding. The first is to distinguish between normal weapons and “increasingly lethal” weapons, specifying that the war material destined for Kiev must be used for “defense” and not for “counterattack”. Which is why, he explains, “we are against sending tanks”. He words that the former prime minister defines as “clear” and “difficult to misunderstand”, evidently pretending not to know that Ukraine’s condition of attack does not allow the concept of a defensive weapon to be circumscribed so lightly. To understand: a tank used to prevent the Russian invader from advancing on Ukrainian territory in which category of armaments does it fall? Conte is well aware of the matter, but it suits him to ignore it. As well as he chooses to ride the second misunderstanding: that according to which the issue of sending weapons should be discussed in Parliament, so as to make it the arena for a public debate in which to try to gather some more consensus. As the former premier knows, in fact, this has already happened at the beginning of March, with the Chambers having expressed themselves by a very large majority, giving full political and legal coverage on the matter until 31 December 2022 (this provides for article 2- bis of the decree). With the votes, it is worth mentioning, even of the M5s.

It is for these reasons that Conte’s position in recent days raises more than one doubt. Of course, according to an Ipsos survey, it would have brought him a growth of 0.7%, which allows the Movement to reach 15% and bypass the League (14.7%). It is no coincidence that Matteo Salvini has also returned to caress that piece of electorate skeptical about sending weapons (also after having voted for it in Parliament). “We are helping the Ukrainian people humanitarianly, economically and also militarily, but the important thing is to talk about peace”, he replies to journalists who ask him for a comment on the words of Sergio Mattarella. Obviously, he adds, “I am not referring to the head of state”, but “to other Western politicians who speak only of war”. From Udine, in fact, the President of the Republic clearly reiterated the responsibilities of a “senseless war provoked by Russian aggression” and repeated without hesitation that “the resistance of the Ukrainian people must be supported”.

If on the one hand the issue of sending weapons seems to bring the two main protagonists of the yellow-green government closer together, on the other it widens the gap between M5s and Pd. The dem secretary, Enrico Letta, in fact reiterates “full support” for the government. And to those who ask him if the prime minister should report to Parliament as Conte would like, he replies without hesitation: “I trust the decisions that the executive will take, which has moved so far with great balance, I believe that Draghi has represented the whole approach well. of our country “.

A theme, that of a new parliamentary passage, which for Palazzo Chigi is a non-problem. Draghi has no intention of arguing with Conte and is aware of the fact that his is an electoral position. But, at the same time, he excludes granting any support to requests that are “spurious”. The umbrella of the Parliament, in fact, is valid for the whole of 2022. So also for the third inter-ministerial decree to send other weapons, which – explains the Undersecretary of Defense, Giorgio Mulè – “is in preparation”. It could be approved as early as next week, but a lot will depend on “what other countries do”.