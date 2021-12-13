Arms trafficking, from the conversion of blank guns to the use of 3D printers: the new strategies of the illegal market – The report

Illegal trafficking from former war zones, reconversion of deactivated weapons, transformation of designed pieces into fire units to blanks and, finally, also the 3D printing. There are more and more methods of illegal arms procurement also available in Europe and consequently the challenges for law enforcement agencies in combating illegal flows increase. If still in our continent this has not turned into a increase in crimes, lethal and otherwise, committed with firearms, the report Project TARGET, co-financed by European Commission, the Flemish Peace Institute in collaboration with the Leiden University, L’Europol and other European partners, noted a flattening in the curve that marks the decline in crimes that characterized the first 20 years of 2000. A slowdown that in some countries even approaches a ‘trend reversal.

THE SITUATION IN EUROPE – According to the estimates of the Small Arms Survey, the total number of firearms held, legally and illegally, by civilians globally amounted to 857 million pieces in 2017, of which 81 million in the European Union. This number translates into an average rate of 15.7%. Far lower than that recorded in use (around 120%), where crimes committed with firearms are in fact much higher: the United States today has an inclusive rate between 3 and 4 homicides with firearms per 100 thousand inhabitants, about 66% of the total assassinations in America. In Europe, on the other hand, it is difficult to notice rates beyond 0.4 per 100 thousand inhabitants and the use of firearms in homicides averages around 20%. This would lead to the conclusion that the increased possession of firearms translates into an increase in violence committed with the same methods. In addition, the report points out that the scope of the non-lethal armed violence appears significantly more widespread than lethal violence.

Most of the violence committed with firearms in the domestic sphere is characterized by the use of locally available equipment, legal or illegal, is explained in the report. The question of non-domestic crimes, which are mainly committed with guns that are not always available locally, is different.

THE ILLEGAL MARKET – Here, then, comes into play the illicit market. In some countries, such as Holland And Sweden, these trades have had a decisive impact, as well as, in a milder form, in Belgium And Denmark. These are states where the illegal market plays a decisive role in the possession of weapons in the hands of criminals, a phenomenon that without these flows would be greatly reduced in certain nations. Thus, the authors of the report do not exclude that this trend may also ‘infect’ other countries of the continent. In fact, there is currently no indication that gun violence is decreasing in these northern countries. And this is mainly fueled by illegal trafficking.

This involves both firearms military type that of lower quality which end up being available to criminals. The circulation of the former, much more complicated, still takes place in the form of direct smuggling from countries affected by recent conflicts, especially i Western Balkans, but also thanks to conversion of deactivated weapons, as happens in the countries of central Europe. This latter strategy is also found in some terrorist attacks carried out on European territory. This causes these firearms to become more accessible, especially to high-level criminals. A striking example is that of Netherlands, where there is a use of high quality firearms, such as Glock pistols (used in 20% of shootings) and automatic rifles, in particular Kalashnikov And Škorpion (more than 10%). These weapons would not be available to criminals in the Netherlands without thriving trafficking from other countries.

Illegal circulation can involve however also less powerful firearms. In this case, however, there is a greater recourse to the trafficking of objects which, originally, are born with blanks and are subsequently converted into real firearms. Across Europe, i hijacking of blank firearms, as gas guns And alarm weapons reconverted, have increased over the past 10 years and represent the main means used by low-level criminals, in particular thieves who use them to threaten or injure their victims. The flow of these weapons, in general, is giving lower-tier criminals the opportunity to acquire deadly weapons easily and low price. The same thing, despite the heterogeneous restrictions imposed by European countries, applies to reactivated weapons. So, while gun deaths may not increase considerably, the report’s authors believe non-lethal crimes committed with firearms could spike.

Finally, new technologies are forcing security forces to take on new challenges. One above all that on the control of weapons manufactured thanks to 3D printers, whether they are sold already assembled or in pieces, especially on internet platforms It is on dark web. A possibility that particularly appeals to i petty criminals which, perhaps, have not developed contacts with large organizations and do not enjoy a proven supply channel for pistols and rifles. The number of cases of 3D printed firearms seizures has increased, despite the fact that they are imperfect and in some cases defective pieces. Their great merit, however, is that they are difficult for law enforcement to track down.