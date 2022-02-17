Army delivers food and medicine in San Marcos – Guatemalan News Breaking News

Photo: Courtesy AGN

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA)in coordination with the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health (Oirsa), has established preventive controls to prevent the entry into Guatemala of the fungus Fusarium (FOC R4T), which affects banana and plantain plantations.

As reported, associations of producers of these fruits participate in the implementation of local strategies in banana areasmainly in Escuintla, where the Cavendish class predominates.

The authorities seek to prevent the loss of the crop and the income that banana and plantain production represent at the national and international levels; therefore, as part of the actions, controls are maintained at ports, airports and customs, where the origin of merchandise is verified.

In addition, in the first circle of biosafety, Oirsa inquires about the entry of people from nations where the fungus has been detected, while the MAGA coordinates with independent producers simulations of detection, identification and containment of Fusarium, in accordance with what is established in Decree 7-2020, which contains the Regulations of the Protection Law for the Cultivation of Plantains and Bananas in Guatemala.

The standard contains actions that involve passengers and crew in land, sea and air positions.

Likewise, it contemplates the profiling of people associated with phytosanitary risk and the notification mechanism for the interception of goods with phytosanitary risk.

