Army. Military personnel in public security tasks decrease in the last month

In the last month, the Army Mexican decreased its staff by 14% deployed in the country to public safety tasksgoing from 99 thousand 666 in March to 87 thousand 222 as of April 20.

According to the report presented this Wednesday by the secretary of the National defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalezwithin the framework of the monthly crime incidence report, from March 21 to April 20, almost 90,000 military personnel were mobilized in the states with the highest levels of insecurity.

Despite the decrease in personnel, the general highlighted the arrest of 13 alleged criminals related to the criminal groups of La Familia Michoacana, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and Los Rojos, through, he said, the use of intelligence from all organs of the Mexican State as ordered by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to achieve positive results.

Among those arrested, Sandoval González highlighted five alleged members of La Familia Michoacana, in the municipality of Susupuato, on April 1, linked to the massacre of 20 people in a palenque in Zinapécuaro, Michoacán.

Later, he mentioned, Francisco Javier “N” was arrested, along with his accomplices, alleged leader of a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Salamanca, Guanajuato.

He added that last weekend, elements of the Army and the National Guard captured Juan Miguel “N”, an operator of Los Rojos who was in charge of a drug broker coming from South America.

Likewise, the head of Sedena boasted the recapture in Mexico City of José Artemio “N”, alias El Michoacano, considered the leader of the criminal group called Pueblos Unidos, dedicated to fuel theft in Hidalgo.

“These 13 detainees were achieved through intelligence activity, in which the National Intelligence Center participated, mainly the intelligence part of the National Guard, as well as the prosecutor’s offices of the states where the arrests were made, the Ministry of Citizen Security and the Armed forces”.

