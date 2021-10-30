Army of Thieves: the review of the heist film by Matthias Schweighöfer (on Netflix)

As of October 29, the library from Netflix can count on the presence of Army of Thieves, new original production of the streaming giant. Presented as a sort of prequel to thatArmy of the Dead (the review) which, for better or for worse, had been talked about last May, to be precise is a mix between prequel and spin-off (I would say 10 and 90 if we throw ourselves in the field of percentages) – and here, someone good with neologisms would have already coined a cool ad hoc term, while the best thing that came to me while after at least ten minutes of self-brainstorming is a stuff like sprequoff (but if it takes hold, I want the copyright!).

Predominantly spin-off setting, I said, which focuses on the background of one of the most particular characters in the film Zack Snyder. I’m referring to Dieter, the eccentric German burglar, the exact opposite of the action hero, who somehow (and a little over the top) managed to show off in a diverse group of characters. Which doesn’t mean it was necessarily the most interesting, but it definitely stood out. Also thanks to Matthias Schweighöfer who fits so well into the character’s shoes that he deserves the chance to head into one stand alone. The story comes from an idea of ​​Zack Snyder himself and Shay Hatten, who then takes care of the script as he did last time.

Army of Thieves is part of the projects collaterally linked to Army of the Dead, the next will be Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, animated series to be released in 2022. Zak Snyder’s idea (married by Netflix) is to launch a shared universe, films and / or series linked by a common theme but developed with different styles and structures. In short, an expanded universe that we could define, I know, Armyverse. God, did I coined another one? I’m really in shape today!

Having said that, there would be some notes to add. For example, I would be curious to know a few more passages on the genesis of individual projects. Because sometimes one gets the impression that Army of Thieves was born as script stand alone and then be modified for the shared purpose.

To say, at a temporal level, the film is placed in the moment in which the zombie epidemic breaks out in Los Angeles (told only on the news, given that this time we are in Europe), or about six years before the attempted coup in Army of the Dead. So here – and I swear I’ll finish with the question of definitions – why the prequel was brought up.

But, with the exception of these references (which all in all there can be) and the inclusion of apparently premonitory dream moments in which Dieter dreams of zombies and his own destiny (these situations, however, awkward and very forced), the two films belong to completely different genres.

There is no horror or science fiction, we are in a pure heist movie, with a light tone that affects a story that does not shine for the elaboration of criminal plans and plot twists. The real connection between the two films, besides Dieter’s character of course, lies in the matter of the safes that somehow lead back to Bly Tanaka’s character being mentioned a couple of times.

The German burglar is obsessed with the legend of Hans Wagner, an elusive blacksmith and safe builder, who, taking his cue from the works of the homonymous (and historic) German composer, built four unique examples inspired by saga of The Ring of the Nibelungen: Rheingold, Walküre, Siegfried and Götterdammerung, strictly in ascending order of the coefficient of difficulty in being unhinged.

The first three will be the object of the mission of the team composed of Dieter and his companions, the fourth is the one present in the casino in Las Vegas that acts as a hook to Army of the Dead. And to be honest, Wagner’s story with related references to Norse mythology and a message about the corruption of money and power is perhaps the best part of the script of Army of Thieves, most often told by Dieter in first person directly to viewers, while making videos on the theme for YouTube that collect zero views.

Beyond quirky collocations, it would also be time to say what the film is like regardless. And the answer it’s not exactly exhilarating. Army of Thieves isn’t a bad movie either, it’s well shot and even finds its strange smoothness despite an unjustified duration of over two hours which extends the story beyond what is due; the problem is an excessively linear plot, devoid of the slightest surprise twist, which inserts the most classic and banal elements of the heist movie in addition to clichés and telephone situations.

Loading... Advertisements

The team that includes the thief, the hacker, the driver and the tough guy – who goes by the name Brad Cage because feels a cross between Brad Pitt and Nicolas Cage (and grew up with the myth of With Air) – with the names overwhelmingly overlaid, because after all we are all a bit Guy Ritchie. The strictly French inept commissioner, because in an American film that includes European characters the French jerk cannot be missing. The love story phone call. Twists not received.

But the worst flaw concerns precisely what the main course should be, that is to say the elaboration (failure) of the shots which, indeed, also fall into repetitiveness.. Plans studied and executed in an all too simplistic and implausible way and, above all, the epilogue promptly entrusted to Dieter, who first lets himself be taken by the propitiatory rites, then tells a part of the Norse legend and finally opens the safe on duty with the room that focuses on the myriad of unlocking gears; a series of actions that go well the first time, at the second they know they have already seen them and at the third they have completely lost their appeal.

The best shot of Army of Thieves is probably the second, not so much for who knows what nuance but for the path of excitement that is finally taken, with the first (and in any case few) moments of action that arrive after at least an hour of viewing. , entrusted to a melee between Gwendoline and the bank security guards and a hint of shooting (complete with a Nixon mask that mentions Point Break). Action, therefore, which is also latent. And if in a robbery film he renounces the refinement in the planning of the plan, the twists and even the simple action, I do not know how much remains to justify the vision. And, I mean, the problem isn’t even resorting to stereotypes and clichés, but at least how you decide to use them.

Army of Thieves is a trivial film, those titles you forget easily. Again, not ugly, but bland. Of those who fool you, because dissatisfaction makes you realize it at the end and not during a vision that somehow manages to flow (even guessing some gimmicks here and there) but that once you reach your destination makes you question the whole trip.

There is good a careful packaging in which the direction of Matthias Schweighöfer fits perfectly, clearly different from that of Zack Snyder in terms of technique and stylistic code, but nevertheless fresh, lively, proactive, it fits more than an idea. The very use of European locations and the focus on places with classical architecture (as opposed to the modernism of Las Vegas) provides its contribution to the context.

The German succeeds in the double role of director and actor, he is clearly now master of the role of Dieter (who we will discover is actually called Sebastian) who deepens the hatching already mentioned in Army of the Dead, that of the classic genius individual but not very accustomed to social life; anxious, obsessive, methodical, stuffed with tics, manias, expressions and those screams that were already distinctive last time.

Her (semi-amorous) counterpart is the beautiful and feisty one Nathalie Emmanuel, her Gwendoline has character and look, coming to flaunt a different hairstyle in each scene. Stuart Martin is a kind of version of Hugh Jackman bought on Wish, his character Brad Cage, obtuse and infamous action man, very discounted. Guz Khan and Ruby O. Fee serve as a side dish respectively as Rolph, the experienced driver of drifting (who will never show his driving skills, given the absence of chases) obsessed with meat sandwiches, and Korina, the hacker capable of everything simply by moving his fingers on a keyboard and who in his curriculum can boast of posting an illegal version of Pirates of the Caribbean 2.

At the end of the film – rest assured, it’s not a spoiler – we see a scene from Army of the Dead. Here, I almost see myself again that. Just to reiterate that I liked it and place a nice one flame potential at the end of the review. I’m curious to take a look at the animated series, even if the project I’m waiting for is the sequel to the film by Zack Snyder that just a few days ago announced that it will be titled Planet of the Dead.

As for Army of Thieves I confirm, a disposable product. Which provides a bit of background to Dieter (and who knows if it is a forerunner for other characters, I wouldn’t mind seeing Dave Bautista in action for example) and to Götterdämmerung through a vision that tears a few smiles and shows itself cured, but develops the his soul heist in a flat and banal way, paradoxically watchable but essentially forgettable.

Below you will find – on the notes of Right Place, Wrong Time by Dr. John – the full international trailer (with Italian subtitles) by Army of Thieves, in the Netflix catalog from 29 October:

© All rights reserved