Army recaptures Erick Valencia “El 85”, one of the founders of the CJNG

Elements of the Mexican Army recaptured the dawn of this Monday to Erick Valencia Salazar, aka “El 85”considered co-founder of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who was served with an arrest warrant for extradition purposes.

As part of the ceremony of Staff Dayheaded by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, in Campo Marte, the chief of the Defense Staff, Ricardo Trevilla, boasted the capture of Valencia Salazar, who was detained by federal forces in 2012 and years later a judge released him.

His first arrest was attributed to a betrayal by his former partner, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, to gain total control of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

After the death of Carlos Enrique Sánchez Martínez, “El Cholo”, the federal and state authorities see Erick Valencia Salazar, “El 85”, as the new leader of the Nueva Plaza Cartel, which, with the support of the Sinaloa Cartel, is in full war against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Michoacán, entities of the Pacific corridor through which the chemical precursors arrive for the production of synthetic drugs shipped to the United States.

rmlgv