Army reports shooting two kilometers from where the presidential delegation was located in Huehuetenango (there is one wounded and four possible detainees in Mexico)

The incident, according to information from the PNC, occurred around 1:00 p.m. at a border point that is 20 minutes from the La Laguna village, Jacaltenango, a municipality that borders Nentón and Santa Ana Huista.

The National Civil Police confirmed that this Saturday, July 30 After noon, an armed confrontation occurred between alleged drug traffickers and an operation made up of Guatemalan and Mexican soldiers who were patrolling a border area of ​​that western department.

In these localities, according to official national and United States reports, drug gangs operate linked not only to the local structure of Los Huistas, but with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. That is why the Guatemalan and Mexican governments have implemented joint operations in this area.

In that place elements of both armies carried out a routine patrol and they were attacked by a group of armed individuals who entered the national territory. This caused the soldiers to repel the attack.

After the exchange of fire was wounded on the Guatemalan side Carlos José López Velásquez, about 27 years old, originally from Mexico and alleged member of the subjects who were traveling in a vehicle.

The Huehuetenango PNC ruled out that the armed confrontation had caused injuries to members of the presidential delegation who came to inaugurate highways. According to the statement sent by the PNC, the place of the attack is about 20 kilometers from the village of La Laguna, and the president and his companions left the area without incident.

The Army spokesman, Rubén Téllez, confirmed the fact, but specified that it had occurred two kilometers from the village of La Laguna and approximately 400 meters from the international political boundary, Where was the president from? He also said that Guatemalan soldiers were conducting perimeter patrols due to the presence of the President.

“The incident occurred at a distant security post, but in the direction of where the President was,” said the military spokesman.

We inform the people of Guatemala and the international community that President @DrGiammattei He is unharmed and in excellent condition.

“The elements that were in the border area stopped a vehicle and they did not stop the march and fired at the soldiers. One person was injured and the rest of the members escaped to Mexico. The injured person is supposedly Mexican,” he recounted.

According to Tellez, they took him to a hospital in the region to be treated for gunshot wounds to his legs. “It is reported that on the Mexican side, the army of that nation arrested four more people, who could be Guatemalans. In addition, they abandoned a communications radio and a rifle grenade. We ask the PNC for support to process all this.”

In the midst of this confrontation, preliminary information emerged that the president’s entourage Alexander Giammattei, that this Saturday, July 30, she traveled to Huehuetenango, had been attacked by an armed commando, and they even spoke of injuries.

After 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the presidency confirmed the tour of Jacaltenango and the departmental capital and the armed incident.



They explained that as part of the usual security devices, while the presidential activity was taking place, intelligence and Army teams in charge of the third security perimeter of the presidential delegation, detected a suspicious vehicle in the La Laguna community on the border with Mexico. . Army elements stopped him for a routine check.



“The passengers of the vehicle opened fire on the security elements, initiating an exchange of fire in which a person of Mexican origin was injured,” they revealed in the statement. In addition, in coordination with the Mexican Army, they apprehended 4 Guatemalans who had managed to cross the border and abandoned two rifle grenades.

Investigative operations continue by security forces from Guatemala and Mexico, in order to collect the necessary information to determine the intentions of this group of people. The result of the investigations will be made known to the corresponding authority and to the citizenry.

“To the people of Guatemala and the international community we inform that the President of the Republic is unharmed and was evacuated from the area in a timely manner,” they reported.

On his Twitter account, the Ministry of Communications (CIV) confirmed the arrival in that region and published a photo where the president appears, the holder of that portfolio, the deputy for that department, Sofía Hernández and other officials.

In addition, he wrote: "During the inauguration of the rehabilitation of the Kaibil Balam road in Huehuetenango, the Law to Strengthen the Maintenance and Construction of Strategic Infrastructure 21-2022 was officially presented.