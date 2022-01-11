Army short of underwear, Norwegian conscripts will have to return them at the end of their service

Returning weapons, helmets and uniforms is a normal practice for conscripts upon completion of military service. The Norwegians will now also have to return their underwear, which will be passed on to the young people who will follow them, given that the army is in difficulty in supplying underwear due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Norway, a NATO member country that shares a border with Russia, enlists around 8,000 young men and women for military service every year and until recently allowed newly discharged conscripts to leave the barracks with the underwear they need. was delivered. But, as reported by the France press agency, the pandemic has seriously tested the flow of supplies with the closure of factories and transport problems, leading the Norwegian army to ask young men to deliver underwear, including bras. and socks. Although originally voluntary, the practice has now been made mandatory.

“Now that we have chosen to reuse this part of the kit, it helps us. We don’t have enough inventory,” defense logistics spokesman Hans Meisingset told public broadcaster Nrk. “The fabrics are washed, cleaned and checked. What we distribute to the new soldiers is in good condition,” he guaranteed. A conscript representative, however, criticized the recurring shortcomings, saying they could end up affecting operations. “Serious equipment and clothing shortages can potentially affect the operational readiness and, in the worst case, the safety of the soldier,” Eirik Sjohelle Eiksund told the specialist publication Forsvarets Forum.