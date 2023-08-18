“Army taught me discipline and the important thing is teamwork”

The actress, who recently released ‘Agent Stone’ on Netflix, claims the cathartic power of time slaps (i.e. from action movies) and takes pride in being an inspiration for the times to come.

agent stone It’s a perfectly calculated film, for better and for worse. it’s netflix and it’s Gal Gadot (Petach Tikva, Israel, 1985),

The actress, who wanted to be a lawyer but ended up being a model instead of wanting to, has become one of genre cinema’s most articulate with the awareness of knowing herself as an icon, a reference, a reference (for better and for worse). supports the principles. There is no return for action films in particular and ‘blockbuster’ films in general. since he acted wonder woman In 2017, the role reserved for women on the big screen is yet another.

She knows this, accepts the challenge and, as he says, adds two hard-boiled eggs. The film directed by Tom Harper is produced by him and since it first appeared on stage it is (for better and for worse) not really an event, but almost.

How do you plan to be the most empowered woman on the scene? After all, like everyone else, you grew up without any context when it comes to action heroines. I’m not sure I have a proper answer. In fact, because I didn’t plan, I never even planned to be an actress. It was something that I found without looking for it. my first role was giselle fast and furious and another wonder woman, All this happened suddenly. Rachel’s role in this film is, in a way, the result of the above and a new bet. I’m a big fan of the action genre and I remembered that the heroines had a more realistic component, in addition to their prowess, strength and courage, that the audience could identify with and relatable to them. Stated that way, it sounds like the kind of action program that aims to provide an adequate female response to ‘Mission Impossible’ or even the entire James Bond saga… hopefully. This is a great compliment. I grew up watching the Bond movies, the Cruise movies, the Bourne movies, every single installment of Die Die… but we didn’t want to do something like the female version of each one of them. No, the idea, as I was saying, was to focus on the character and give it its own personality regardless of any comparisons. In any case, being compared to Bond or Cruise is like pouring sugar down my backside, a real pleasure. I wonder if going through the Israeli military helped prepare him for a role in a permanent combat attitude. Somehow, yes. I was a fight coach, but I did all my work in the gym. He only trained people. If it has helped me in any way, it is in learning the importance of discipline. That and the ability to work in a group and never put yourself at the center. In a movie, as in the military, everything is a team effort. But I had previous preparation as a dancer as well as my training in the Israeli army. In action movies, like dance, it’s all about learning to move the body at a certain moment. Maybe the movements aren’t that long and graceful, but it’s still a complex and strenuous choreography of movements. At the time, there was talk of the paradox that Wonder Woman had to run in high heels and the constant demand for heroines to, in a certain sense, sexualize their roles… Let’s start with the fact that women can wear whatever they want, be it flashy, sexy or anything else. That is the starting point. As far as this film is concerned, the clothes and everything else designed by Julian Day is always in service of the story and helps with character building. Like it or not, Gal Gadot is already a feminist icon because of her role in wonder woman, How do you take on so many responsibilities, the responsibility of being a role model for so many? It was a great opportunity to bring to life such an iconic character and the way to approach it was and is with respect and responsibility. In that sense, I don’t feel like a model for anything. It wouldn’t be healthy for him to hit the road with an arrogant attitude of self-importance either. But, on the other hand, I am a mother of three girls and as such, I know very well what the context means. I have to show myself as an example for my daughters to follow and in a way always follow that path. And what would be your ideal? This will sound preposterous and it’s definitely trite, but I have to say this: My role model is my mom. This is true. There is no doubt that he is the biggest influence in my life. He always supported me and my sister and made sure that we only do what our heart decides… And whose career do you look up to in relation to your work? There are many actresses whom I love. I’m tempted not to name names, lest anyone feel insulted by not being cited. But, without much thought, two things come to mind: Penelope Cruz and Cate Blanchett. The story of the film revolves around the control over us by artificial intelligence and algorithms, which includes, for example, the algorithms of Netflix… topical question. The truth is that when we started thinking about the film, we had no idea that this issue was so relevant at the time of its release. The algorithm couldn’t predict it. It is clear that AI makes our life a lot easier and it is undoubtedly attractive. But when you hear the CEO of ChatGPT himself saying that regulations are necessary and we have to be careful before it’s too late, you start to worry. I think we should listen to him.