Arnaud Kalimuendo, the season of confirmation

Paris Saint-Germain striker Arnaud Kalimuendo propelled RC Lens to the doorstep of Europe next season with his 12 goals in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, a look back at the young Frenchman’s season.

Kalimuendo is in his second season on loan at Lens, his first having given seven goals in 28 games, including 13 starts. He has increased his attacking performance with the Sang et Or this year, and if he can get them past AS Monaco this Saturday, RC Lens still have a chance of qualifying in Europe for next season.

Whether Kalimuendo will be there to witness it remains to be seen – Mauricio Pochettino is known to have wanted the young striker as a squad option at the Parc des Princes at the start of the season – but French football have an exciting young prospect, whatever. whatever color his jersey is next season.

Kalimuendo, a precocious talent

Born in January 2002 in Suresnes, western Paris, Kalimuendo joined the PSG academy at the age of 11, where he shared an age group with other promising talents such as Tanguy Nianzou, Timothée Pembélé , Adil Aouchiche and Kays Ruiz-Atil.

He distinguished himself despite this prestigious company – Nianzou and Ruiz-Atil have since been signed by Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona respectively – and after scoring nine goals in ten UEFA Youth League appearances under manager Thiago Motta at the Under-19 level, he was promoted to first-team training in 2020.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr standing in the way of regular minutes at the Parc des Princes, Kalimuendo went on loan to Lens at the start of last season. Eight goals and six assists in all competitions later, both club and player were delighted to find the same arrangement for the 2021/22 campaign.

A rare talent

Kalimuendo has this rare talent of being able to create and seize opportunities with such aplomb. When he is close to the opposing goal, he looks like a real predator of the penalty area. He only has to touch the ball before unleashing an early strike – with both feet – to beat the keeper.

If Lens is doing so well it’s thanks to Kalimuendo

Kalimuendo started the season with PSG, and came off the bench in the capital club’s 4-2 wins over RC Strasbourg Alsace and Stade Brestois 29 last August, before returning to Stade Bollaert-Delelis for the rest of the season.

He has since scored against Olympique Lyonnais, OGC Nice and then-champions LOSC, and when he scored his 12th goal of the season against ESTAC Troyes on Matchday 37, Kalimuendo became the first Lens player to reach that number of goals in a Premier League campaign since Pascal Françoise in 1977. “I never had any doubts because I have a lot of ambition and I want to finish very well here. I want to leave a good mark and Europe would be a good thing. There is still Monaco, a very big team, and we will have to do the work at home, but I think the fans will be there and push us. It’s amazing to have them behind us! When we see them arriving on the way to the match, we feel that they are behind us. It gives us extra strength and we are very happy to have supporters like that because it boosts us enormously” said the French attack in an interview.

His coach, Franck Haise is also delighted with the performance of his young player: “Arnaud Kalimuendo has now played 30 more matches. This allows him to develop on all levels. The Kali in a year or five years will be another player. Every minute, every goal scored or not brings him things. He progressed well during these two seasons at Lens.”



