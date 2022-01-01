Arnault surpasses Bezos among the richest men in the world: the top 10

Ranking richest in the world – New rotation in the top positions of the ranking of billionaires made by Forbes. The specialized magazine reports it, recalling that Elon Musk remains firmly in command, with a fortune of almost 275 billion dollars, while the second position is conquered by Bernard Arnault, at altitude 199.4 billion, which detaches Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder now stands at 194.5 billion, and has dropped to third place at the end of a year in which he left the helm of his creature to focus on Blue Origin.

Richest ranking in the world – 2021 from Musk to Bezos

Throughout 2021, the fight for the top has been intense between the three entrepreneurs, all of whom have gotten richer in the last year. Despite this, Musk and Arnault’s wealth has grown much more than Bezos’s. In particular, Musk went from 151 billion in April 2021 to 274.7 as of 30 December (+ 120 billion). The brilliant performance on the stock market has made Musk not only the richest, but the richest of any billionaire who Forbes ever tracked.

By switching to Arnault, the French entrepreneur has seen his wealth grow by another 50 billion since April 2021. The French tycoon’s fortune was driven by the recovery in consumption and the luxury market, with LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) which saw the value of its shares rise by more than 40% since the beginning of the year.

Finally Bezos – currently third – who in 2021 was the billionaire who remained at the top of the rankings for the longest time. 2021 was also the year he left the helm of Amazon ad Andy Jassy and in which he flew into space with his first civilian crew last July with his own Blue Origin. Compared to April 2021, its wealth is 17.5 billion higher, but has dropped by 6.5 billion compared to the peak in October 2021 on the occasion of the Forbes 400.

Ranking richest in the world – The top 10

This is the top 10 of the Forbes billionaire ranking at the end of 2021: