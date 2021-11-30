Arnautovic disobeyed Mihajlovic, but it went well: He wanted to avenge himself

Special celebration for Arnautovic after his winning goal in Spezia-Bologna. The center forward shared his joy with Mr. Mihajlovic for a very particular reason.

His Bologna has the same points as Juventus. Sinisa Mihajlovic he can be very satisfied with his team after the measurement success on the pitch on La Spezia. A branded victory Arnautovic who scored a penalty kick, flawlessly. The center forward after the goal wanted to cheer with the coach, running on the bench. After having indicated the technician several times, the Austrian bomber hugged him, with Sinisa who reciprocated by patting him on the back.

What’s behind these celebrations? To reveal everything, the coach of Bologna took care of the DAZN microphones. At stake was a specific request from Mihajlovic that the attacker did not take into consideration. This is the explanation of the Serbian on that particular celebration by his offensive terminal: “I told him he doesn’t have to take free kicks. Because he doesn’t shoot well, he shot, and he took the arm of a player from Spezia and they called the penalty and he scored. He came for that, to take revenge, because I didn’t want him to pull her “.

What will happen after today? Will Arnautovic be able to take free kicks? What happened may not change the Serbian coach’s hierarchies: “Does he always pull them from the next one? I don’t know why Olsen or Samson had to throw it, but he took it and no one had anything to say. Okay the important thing is that he did gol “. What is certain is that things have gone for the best not only for Arnautovic but also for Bologna, as Mihajlovic has revealed that he promised his men, between the serious and the facetious, that in case of defeat they would be In short, everything is fine what ends well, and in the end everything can be closed with a smile for a team that thinks big and wants to return to the left side of the table consistently.