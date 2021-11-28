“Arnautovic doesn’t know how to throw free kicks, Orsolini the best. On Barrow …”

Bologna: Mihajlovic’s words

“Three points are important, we knew it was going to be tough and I think we deservedly won. I told Arnautovic that he shouldn’t have taken the penalty, because he doesn’t shoot well. Then he threw badly and took Nzola. I also said yesterday that we must not be satisfied. It is true that we haven’t had 21 points after 14 days since 2002, but it is also true that we have lost several points against teams that will be behind us at the end of the season. I remember the matches against Genoa, Udinese and Venice: we deserved more, but we also made mistakes. Today we risked little or nothing and created a lot, but we were not able to score except from a penalty ”.

About Barrow

“On a penalty Arnautovic scored, the wrong goals are the wrong goals. There was a lack of precision, we took three poles and compared to Venice, where we had more supremacy, we created more clear chances, without scoring. Matches change in this way. a moment, we must be more ruthless. The important thing is the performance, which is created, our players will unlock sooner or later. We miss finalizing “.

About Dominguez

“He does it with continuity, it’s normal even if it isn’t because he plays out of position. He did what he had to do, I’m happy because he gives us filter and character in what the Argentines can give. I’m happy with everyone.”

On the Spice

“Spezia did well, I have seen the last few games and I don’t think they have done badly. As a game we did better, but we suffered less with Venezia than today. Spezia plays to win, they were unlucky on the penalty, they could have finished 0 -0 despite our chances. They play well, they missed Gyasi and Verde who are important players. Spezia has everything to save themselves. “