Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce

On paper, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced. The divorce process lasted more than ten years. There doesn’t appear to be bad blood between the two.

Ten years later, the actor and former governor divorced Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver through. According to the American portal “TMZ”, the related documents were signed by the judge. On the morning of Tuesday, December 28, the Supreme Court of Los Angeles also gave the green light.

In 1986 the couple said yes. She is now 74 and 66 and they have four children, aged 24 to 32: Catherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. In 2011, Shriver filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. One reason is said to be the “Terminator” star’s relationship with a former housekeeper. This case has an illegitimate son: Joseph Pina, 24.

Lack of motivation and complex asset allocation

The lengthy divorce process resulted from a lack of motivation and a complex division of assets, TMZ wrote. Despite the circumstances, there appears to be no blood among the divorced. Family members repeatedly share photos in which the two appear with their children, after the separation Schwarzenegger and Shriver have sometimes appeared with their children on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Katherine’s daughter has transformed the Hollywood star and journalist into grandparents: little Lily was born in August 2020. Her father is actor Chris Pratt, to whom Katherine has been married since 2019.