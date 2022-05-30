Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone: ​​the two faces of their obsession

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone crossed the big screen to build a beautiful friendship, sharing with their families and children, as well as a peculiar obsession that we show you in this note. Keep reading…

arnold schwarzenegger Y Sylvester Stallone without a doubt they are the great reference of Hollywood on the big screen, because they are stars that shine for their talent, skill, agility and especially, an overwhelming force that can be well evidenced in the different action and suspense movies that raise the adrenaline to his fans.

Both actors share many details in common such as their performances in “Impossible escape”, “The mercenaries” and “The indestructible 1 and 2”without forgetting to interact with their families taking the professional relationship to another level, becoming the public’s most beloved friends.

Nevertheless, they have another coincidence which is their obsession with cars of extreme speed, efficiency and road driving managing to build over the years a millionaire garage that leaves fans of the automotive world speechless, given the immense variety they have to travel in different models every day.

An aspect that can be observed of high octane, is the unmissable vehicle that both Arnold and Sylvester love to drive, being the imposing Bugatti Veyron his eternal spoiledwhich offers a maximum speed of 407km/h, provides acceleration from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, maximum power of 1,001 CV/ 736 kW, 16 cylinders, 7-speed gearbox with impeccable efficiency behind the wheel of a great team of almost 2 million dollars.

Really, both Hollywood stars not only sweep the box office with their performances, but also their love for cars and their great darling in the garage, the Bugatti Veyron in two specific faces, where the unforgettable interpreter of “Rocky” has fun in a black model, while “Teminator” walks in gray design, leaving anyone who meets in its path speechless.

+ Pictures of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s Bugatti Veyron:

Arnold Schwarzenegger in his gray Bugatti