Arnold Schwarzenegger assures that the 80% vegan diet that he follows has been essential to stay in shape at 74 years old

Arnold Schwarzenegger has managed to lower low-density lipoprotein levels, popularly known as ‘bad cholesterol’, and stay in good physical condition, thanks to diet 80% vegan which has followed for the last 5 years.

According to the 74-year-old actor in his latest newsletter, eating a vegetable-based diet, in addition to benefiting the environment, has been essential to staying in good shape and minimizing the chances of suffering from some kind of heart problem. .

“For the past 5 years, I have based [mi dieta] 80% in vegetable products. Although sometimes I still eat meat, because I can’t resist a juicy steak when I have friends over, or a crispy Wiener Schnitzel [escalope vienés] in Austria,” said the seven-time winner of the Mr. Olympia contest.

According to the former governor of California, the balance between the consumption of meat and vegan products has made him feel “healthier and younger in general.” He even commented that his blood cholesterol levels are so low that even his doctor has been surprised.

