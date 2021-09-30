Arnold Schwarzenegger calls his son-in-law Chris Pratt the wrong name on Instagram

The New Year’s live organized by Chris Pratt on Instagram gave us several memorable moments. Not only did we have confirmation of his presence in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor was also the protagonist of a funny segment with his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As everyone knows by now, Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger are part of the same family, having the former married the latter’s daughter, Katherine.

However, this did not prevent thethe Terminator actor to get confused with the name of his son-in-law during the live broadcast on Instagram …

It went like this:

Towards the twelfth minute of the video, Pratt introduces his father-in-law as a guest of the link: “Our next guest is Mr. Universe. It’s Terminator. He is the former governor of the state of California. He’s my father-in-law, my daughter’s grandfather, basically. I’ll have to be careful not to mess up otherwise I’ll be finished!“

Loading... Advertisements

“Oh, hi Chris … Evans“Schwarzy makes his debut once on screen”No wait, not Chris Evans, forgive me. I got confused right from the start“he apologizes, also showing a card with the actor’s name written on it “I am sorry. I should know your name, you’re my favorite son-in-law“.

“But I’m your only son-in-law!“retorts Pratt, before moving on to the agenda and closing a curtain probably planned, but definitely comical.

At the bottom of the news you can find the complete video of the live, among other things full of many other special guests such as Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx, Zachary Levi and Bryce Dallas Howard.