Arnold Schwarzenegger confuses Chris Pratt with Chris Evans: “Excuse me”

Arnold Schwarzenegger confused his son-in-law Chris Pratt with actor Chris Evans at a live fundraiser on Instagram.

Neither Arnold Schwarzenegger he is more able to keep up with the numerous young stars who populate the Hollywood empyrean. The famous Terminator protagonist, however, has done worse and was even able to confuse his son-in-law Chris Pratt with Chris Evans, set colleagues for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the occasion of a live fundraiser held on Instagram last December 31 for Greater Good, the host Chris Pratt introduced Arnold Schwarzenegger, father of his wife Katherine in this way: “Our next guest is Mister Universe. He is also the Terminator, the former governor of California, my father-in-law and my daughter’s grandfather. In a word, I better not screw it up or it will turn out badly.”.

As People reports, however, soon after entering the scene, Schwarzenegger confused Chris Pratt with Chris Evans and said: “Hi, Chris Evans. Er, no. Not Chris Evans, sorry. Maybe I better start over. Hi, Chris Pratt.”.

Following this gaffe, Pratt started laughing and the curtain continued with Schwarzenegger’s apology: “I’m so sorry. I should know your name and surname. You are my favorite son-in-law”. To which, the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy replied: “Of course! I’m your only son-in-law!”. Mister Universe’s mistake came several months after the question posed by Amy Berg on Twitter: the filmmaker asked which Hollywood Chris was the favorite of her users. Many, in fact, answered Chris Pratt and turned his name into a trend-topic. A few days later, however, the actor would turn into Hollywood’s worst Chris following his invitation to vote Onward at the People’s Choice Awards rather than Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Pratt’s post was criticized for being considered indifferent to a real problem in the United States of America. A few days after this post, Katherine Schwarzenegger expressed her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Furthermore, Pratt’s wife also addressed all those who had criticized her by virtue of her statements and stated: “Please unfollow me if you believe Trump’s behavior has been optimal over the past year and his handling of the health emergency has been satisfactory.”.


