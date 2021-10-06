Arnold Schwarzenegger forfeits his convention due to injury: furious fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger infuriated his fans after he made it known due to injury that he would not be attending the Birmingham convention.

Arnold Schwarzenegger he had to deal with a foot injury that forced him to forfeit and not show up in person at his UK convention. Fans, warned at the last minute of the actor’s absence, present only in streaming, have shown all their nervousness and disappointment on social media.

“Did I pay £ 84 a ticket to see you on a screen? Shame on you!“: this is the general tenor that characterizes the numerous messages written by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fans against the American actor who, after injuring his leg and foot, did not show up at his convention in Birmingham, limiting himself to a streaming link that , unsurprisingly, it made those who paid for the ticket to see it live quite nervous.

The actor had previously promised that he would be physically present at the Arnold Sports Festival at Birmingham’s NEC, before releasing a last-minute tweet, posted a day before the event, revealing that he was advised by his doctor to withdraw due to leg and foot injury. The ticket holders for the convention, which had sold-out, were therefore very angry for having shelled out around 84 pounds to see the former governor of California live, instead ending up watching a session of questions and answers via streaming. . “I hurt my leg, foot, calf. The doctor told me not to travel. So I’m sorry I can’t be there. You will see me on the screen. Can’t wait to come next year. I’ll be there in 2022“wrote Schwarzenegger.

The fact that the Terminator star assured viewers that he would enter the event date for next year as soon as possible, however, did not satisfy some of his followers. “You deliberately waited until the last minute to announce it, shame on you!“, reads a comment, while a user added:”Thing!? Did I pay £ 84 to see you on a screen?“. Then there are those who have shown more understanding, writing:”A real shame, I was looking forward to seeing you. Fast catch up, see you in 2022“.

Despite Arnold Schwarzenegger’s setback, Sylvester Stallone took the stage for a question and answer session with his Rocky IV co-star Dolph Lundgren. The two are in the United Kingdom for the filming of The Expendables 4, the new chapter in the saga of the mercenaries. Sylvester Stallone inaugurated the Mercenaries – The Expendables franchise in 2010 with the first installment of the series, which he wrote and directed. Ode to action films made by the legendary actor in the 1980s and 1990s, The Mercenaries brings together a myriad of allied action actors to fight a common enemy. Subsequent sequels have continued to add new cast members, such as Dolph Lundgren, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mel Gibson.

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Need for Speed ​​director and former stuntman Scott Waugh. Unlike the previous three chapters, this time Sylvester Stallone will only deal with acting without holding productive roles.