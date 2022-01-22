Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his role in the cult Terminator

The actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a car accident. According to the reconstructions of the incident, Schwarzenegger did not suffer injuries, while a woman was injured. The accident occurred near Pacific Palisades (Los Angeles), at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, about two kilometers from the actor’s home.

A firefighter who intervened at the scene – Margaret Stewart – confirmed that the woman was not seriously injured and was immediately taken to the hospital. The LAPD could not immediately confirm the actor’s involvement, but TMZ has published some photo of the former governor at the scene, however, stating that he was not injured in any way. Upon impact, Schwarzenegger he was driving his GMC Yukon SUV. Two other cars were involved – a Toyota Prius and a Porsche Cayenne – but according to the website, there would be no third person involved. The photos posted show the SUV raised above the Prius. It seems, in fact, that the SUV hit the Prius and the impact, which caused the opening of the Air Bags, caused it to tip over onto the parked Porshe and Toyota.

The causes of the accident are not yet clear, but the actor’s representatives released a statement a few hours after the incident – which occurred yesterday, January 21, around 16:35: “He [Schwarzenegger] he’s fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured “.

The news comes in a hectic period in the life of the Terminator interpreter. His daughter – married to the de Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt – is expecting her second child, while the divorce of the actor from Maria Shriver was officially finalized ten years after the separation petition. From a business point of view, Schwarzenegger will recently return in the sequel to the cult Twins, in which he stars opposite Danny DeVito.