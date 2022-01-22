Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in an accident: how is the actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident. The actor was driving his SUV at the moment of impact and was within walking distance of his home in Los Angeles. According to sources, no arrests were made, although the driver of one of the cars involved was injured.

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in an accident

As reported TMZ, Arnold Schwarzenegger collided with a red Prius on the afternoon of January 21st while he was driving his big SUV. The images circulating online show a truly monstrous impact: the actor’s SUV literally overturned as in a movie stunt, according to a witness.

At first the impact against the red car, then the SUV continued to roll on the roadway, involving another vehicle. Moments of fear for the former California governor who, according to sources, was on his way to his home in Los Angeles at the time of the accident.

One woman was injured

Fortunately Arnold Schwarzenegger’s conditions are reassuring. Apparently the actor and former bodybuilder he was not injured and, immediately after the impact, he would have gotten out of his car without too much trouble. Also worried about what happened he would immediately rush to help other drivers.

Unfortunately, the driver of the red Prius was badly injured. TMZ reports that the woman was pulled out of the car with a bloody head and immediately taken to hospital in an ambulance. Also according to the sources, Schwarzenegger would have decided to personally take care of the driver’s care, monitoring his progress.

Also present on stage was Jake Steinfeld, also a famous actor and among the best friends of the former governor. The few photos show him at his side, to give support to his friend. Apparently Arnold Schwarzenegger would be responsible for the accident, but it was already excluding the use of alcohol or drugs by the actor, who was not fined.

The words of the actor after the accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger at the moment has not issued any statement regarding the incident, not even on his Instagram profile where he is generally very active and shares projects, initiatives and glimpses of private life with his (many) fans. No comment even from the beautiful daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, to which he is very attached and who made him a grandfather in August 2020, giving birth to a baby girl.

Katherine, a talented and highly successful writer, was born in marriage between the Hollywood star and Maria Shriver, journalist and grandson of John Kennedy. From this union were also born his sister Christina and the two brothers, Christopher and Patrick, the latter – who followed in the footsteps of father Arnold – at the center of gossip for a relationship with singer Miley Cyrus.

Just a few hours have passed since the bad car accident and we can imagine how excited and tense they are, both for the actor and for his family members. It could have been a lot worse, given the very strong impact, but luckily both Schwarzenegger and the other drivers are not in danger of life.