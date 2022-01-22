Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident, injures a woman

Scare yesterday in Los Angeles for a car accident that he saw involved Arnold Schwarzenegger and from which a woman was injured in the head, fortunately taken to hospital for minor injuries.

A few hours after the accident it was a spokesman for Schwarzenegger who provided reassurances regarding the health conditions of the actor, who came out completely unscathed and with no sign of the impact. According to other local newspapers, it was a pure accident and no traces of alcohol and drugs were found.

It’s the site TMZ to describe the dynamics of what happened: Schwarzenegger was driving his GMC Yukon SUV when the collision took place around 5 pm at an intersection in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The accident occurred about a mile from the actor’s house, involving his and two other cars, one Toyota Prius it’s a Porsche Cayenne. A very strong impact, some witnesses say, as can also be seen from the photos released by the site, in which the SUV catapulted over the Prius can be seen. According to sources indicated by TMZ, the fault of thethe accident would be Arnold’s: he would have turned left with the light still red.

Also appears in the photos actor Jake Steinfeld, Schwarzenegger’s longtime friend, but it’s unclear if he was one of the passengers on board, or if he simply caught up with the former governor at the crash site.