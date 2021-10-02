Arnold Schwarzenegger on Chris Pratt: “My daughter married an actor despite the trauma”

Arnold Schwarzenegger he publicly praised Chris Pratt, the husband of her daughter Katherine, revealing that he would never have thought of an actor as a son-in-law, considering the sometimes a bit “traumatic” experiences, which he told with irony.

The actor talked about his family’s situation in a recent interview that also allowed him to recall the experience on the set of Terminator 2.

The movie star explained: “I am really proud of my daughters. Katherine is a winner“. Arnold Schwarzenegger then explained:”I never thought my daughter would marry an actor. I thought she was probably going to be tired and tired of dragging her on sets, forced to watch me blow up buildings and kill people, all of these things. My kids have always appreciated it, but Katherine always cried the first few times“.

Loading... Advertisements

The actor recalled what happened on the set: “Maria came to the set while we were shooting Terminator 2 – doomsday. Katherine saw me without half of my face and the glowing eye, all these things, the weird make up. So he started screaming and crying on set because he didn’t understand why Dad looked that way. But in any case she married an actor and Chris Pratt is a great guy. Getting along with him is so easy and I am really happy because he was a truly wonderful, fantastic husband and he is a truly amazing son-in-law.“.