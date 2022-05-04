Arnold Schwarzenegger: the curious transport he asked for to be happy

Arnold Schwarzenegger in his role as Terminator was simply devastating, but beyond fiction, the actor showed the most unexpected transport that was his greatest desire to be completely happy. Read on and find out in this note…

arnold schwarzeneggeris the most acclaimed American actor of all time with an impressive multifaceted life being a businessman, politician, bodybuilder plus the outstanding reference in action, fiction and suspense movies such as “Terminator”, “Escape Plan”, “The Survivor”among others.

Beyond the scripts, the famous famous of the phrase “Hasta la vista…baby”accumulates a heritage that exceeds 300 million dollars, at the same time that its different facets have allowed him to continue increasing his fortune and therefore, occupy one more space in his wonderful garage with the cars of his preference, a detail that is undoubtedly his passion.

On the other hand, for many it is normal to see the veteran actor starring in action movies driving asphalt beasts and even military tanks, impressing with his excellent skill behind the wheel, carrying tons of weight full of speed, resistance and impressive power.

Said experience in machinery of this type, allowed him to act tremendously in cinematographic productions such as Terminator among other films of extreme adrenaline, adding that beyond fiction, his youth was surrounded by military service where he was able to experience for the first time driving a M47 Patton tankwhich is characterized by being one of the main US Army and Marine Corps.

the extraordinary M47 in the unit identified as 331 where he served, was the great experience behind the wheel of the actor, who after several years and achieved world fame, he expressly asked that to be happy he needed to buy that tank where he was when he was youngmanaging to acquire the model which is currently parked in his luxurious ranch, showing off on his social networks the largest transport he occupies in his home.

One of the most peculiar characteristics of this invincible transport is that integrates firepower, armor with M36 90mm cannon main gunbuilt-in M12 optical rangefinder, Browning M1919 machine gun armament, pointed nose design, maximum road speed of 48km/h, Continental AV-1790-5B / 600kW and 810 HP engine.

Notably a particular event recorded by Schwarzenegger, he drove his M47 tank to finally crush another vehicle, in an epic movie moment, but in real life. Do not miss the video with the incredible exciting scene at the end of this note.

+ Look at the photos of the invincible M47 Patton tank, the transport that made the actor happy:

Arnold Schwarzenegger in his M47 tank from unit 331

+ Video of the tank crushing a vehicle: