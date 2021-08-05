Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils his favorite film among those in which he starred. And you would never guess it!

What is the favorite movie of Arnold Schwarzenneger among those in which he acted? Schwarzy himself recently thought of answering Late Show by James Corden, pointing to a somewhat surprising title: A cop in elementary school, from 1990.

Nothing Terminator, Conan the Barbarian, Predator or Act of force therefore, but a film, the original title of which was Kindergarten Cop, in which the protagonist John Kimble, played by Schwarzenegger himself, was a police officer who, undercover, became a teacher in an elementary school, even if the new profession did not seem to be exactly right for him.

It was the ninth film of Ivan Reitman, the director of Ghostbusters, the man responsible for the great leap of the former California governor from action star to actor with comedic potential, as he also testifies Twins, another direction by Reitman two years earlier and dating back to 1988, a year in which it proved to be a success.

It is also the period of his career that Schwarzy remembers most fondly: “Then, when I finally met Ivan Reitman and we made the twins, and then A cop in elementary school, I was in heaven. – Schwarzenegger recalled – He was a great director and working with Danny DeVito was really fantastic “.

In recent times we had talked to you about the young Joseph Baena, son of the more famous Arnold Schwarzenegger, committed to becoming just like his father, between muscles, grueling sessions in the gym and sculpted physique. Among the actor’s next projects there is instead a new Netflix series, with eight episodes lasting an hour, set in the world of international espionage.

Created and developed by Nick Santora, the show will follow the story of a father and daughter who discover that they have worked for years and in secret as agents of the CIA, realizing that their relationship was just a big lie and that they know nothing there. ‘of each other. Forced to work together as partners, the two will be the protagonists of a compelling story that will address universal family dynamics in a context of espionage, action and humor.

