Arnold Schwarzenegger, which of your films does the actor prefer?

The internet is a place as wonderful as it is terrifying, but luckily in this case it allows us to bring to light a nice interview of a few years ago of Arnold Schwarzenegger in which the actor revealed which of the films starring him was his favorite … And the answer may surprise you.

A guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Terminator and Conan The Barbarian actor revealed back in 2015 that his favorite film of those he had starred in until then it was not one of the action titles that made him famous, but …

“I think A cop in elementary school“.

“Yup, one of the comedies I shot, because I tried for so many years to do one, but I couldn’t. The studios made a lot of money on my action movies, and they thought ‘Why should we change? It’s perfect like this, we’ll give you a lot of money, a script for an action movie and go ‘“explains Schwarzy, who was delighted when he managed to add another genre to his resume as well.

“Like this when I finally met Ivan Reitman and we did Gemini and then A policeman in elementary school I could consider myself in heaven. He was such a great director, and I had the opportunity to work with Danny DeVito, and it was fantastic“.

And, he adds jokingly (but perhaps not so much) “And then there were so many kids in A Cop in Elementary School, and it was a very useful training for when I would later arrive in Sacramento to be Governor … There I was a policeman in elementary school“.

