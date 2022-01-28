Arnold Schwarzenegger will be Zeus and casting news for Murder Mystery 2

Actors Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV of France, Chris Evans in the Christmas movie Red One

Arnold Schwarzenegger has published a poster that sees him in the role of the Greek god Zeus, it seems to be a new project of which, however, there are no details to share. The poster was posted on Twitter with a caption that reads: “Coming February 2022”. It could be anything, a cameo in a movie, or a role in a TV series or something completely different such as a commercial for Super Bowl 2022. It should be noted that there have been speculations of a potential Schwarzy cameo in the sequel. Shazam 2 aka Shazam! Fury of the Gods which arrives in 2023, and which will be preceded by the spin-off Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson due out in July 2022. the most recent versions of Zeus were those of Liam Neeson in the remake Clash of the Titans and in the sequel Wrath of the Titans, by Sean Bean in the two films of the saga of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (The Lightning Thief and The Sea of ​​Monsters) and Russell Crowe’s Zeus that we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder due out July 6, 2022.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made his film debut in 1970 as the son of Zeus, the demigod Hercules, in the action movie Hercules in New York (1970). Credited with the stage name “Arnold Strong,” his accent in the film was so strong that his lines were voiced after production. His second film appearance saw him as a deaf-mute mafia hitman in The long goodbye (1973) by Robert Altman, followed by a much more significant part in the film The giant of the road (1976), for which he won the Golden Globe for Best New Actor, as the first role in which Schwarznegger was able to use his voice. Schwarzenegger talking about his early difficulties in building his acting career said: “At the beginning it was very difficult for me: the agents and casting people told me that my body was ‘too strange’, that I had a strange accent and that my name was too long. Think of one and they told me including changing my name. Basically, wherever I turned, I was told I had no chance. “

The sequel Murder Mystery 2 Netflix has added eight new cast members who will join Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The Variety website reports that they have officially signed: Mark Strong (1917, Shazam!), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (The Paper House), Tony Goldwyn (A Winning Family – King Richard), Annie Mumolo (The Friends of bride) and Zurin Villanueva (Detroit), who will join the already confirmed Adeel Akhtar and John Kani who reprise the roles of Maharajah Vikram Govindan and Colonel Ulenga respectively from the first film.

“Murder Mystery 2” is directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Binge) from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt, writer of the original “Murder Mystery” as well as the recent sequel. Scream, to which Garelick made some changes. Sandler and Aniston are also producers of the sequel with their respective production companies, Sandler with Happy Madison and Aniston with Echo Films. The plot is top secret, but the film is currently being shot, so there will likely be updates soon. “Murder Mystery 2” marks Aniston and Sandler’s third collaboration after My Fake Wife and the original “Murder Mystery”.

The original “Murder Mystery” directed by Kyle Newacheck featured Sandler and Aniston as a married couple involved in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but the mix of action and comedy provided high-profile entertainment in which Jennifer Aniston shone in really great shape.