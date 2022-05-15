Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son amazes the United States by this news

Arnold Schwarzenegger has five children and among them is Joseph Baena, who has many things in common with the actor, highlighting his passion for bodybuilding and cars, surprising everyone with an extraordinary acquisition. Keep reading…

May 13, 2022 4:51 p.m.

arnold schwarzenegger, is the most acclaimed actor of all time with an impressive multifaceted life being a businessman, politician, bodybuilder plus the outstanding reference in action, fiction and suspense movies such as “Terminator”, “Escape Plan”, “The Survivor”among others.

Beyond the scripts, the famous famous phrase “Hasta la vista…baby”accumulate a assets exceeding 300 million dollarsAt the same time, his different facets have allowed him to continue increasing his fortune and therefore occupy one more space in his wonderful garage with the cars of his choice, a detail that is undoubtedly his passion.

On the other hand, for thousands it is normal for the father of the family to star in action movies driving asphalt beasts and even military tanks, impressing with his excellent driving skills, an affinity that his son also has. Joseph Baena, who follows in his footsteps achieving spectacular muscles and driving off-road vehicles that reminds the world of his father in his youth.

One of the acquisitions that most astonished the United States and beyond the borders was when the news of his father’s gift, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon equipped with engine 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 286 HP of power and 260 lb-ft of torque. It has an 8-speed automatic transmission + ROCK-TRAC, in addition to the new Stop-Start System (ESS) as standard equipment, designed to provide a wide range of torque.

On different occasions, he has been recorded driving and showing that he did not lose track of the Hollywood star, inheriting the talent at the wheel of an unrepeatable cinematographic reference.

The son of the act driving his Jeep

+ Watch the video of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son driving: