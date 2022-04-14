“ARod” euphoric as Timberwolves win over Clippers

The former baseball player of Dominican origin became the owner of the Minnesota team in 2021

Alex Rodriguez He is known as one of the most talented players in the history of MLB, as well as one of the main figures in the biggest performance-enhancing substance use scandal in professional baseball. However, in his life after being an active player, “ARod” has been shown as a smart businessman and one of the most polarizing personalities in sports media.

Since last year, Rodríguez added a new title to his long list of activities carried out: owner of minnesota timberwolves. During the first quarter of 2021, a group of investors, led by the former player of Dominican origin, made the purchase of the La Liga team official. NBA and today, just over a year after that investment, it is beginning to bear fruit.

The team owned by Rodríguez reached the postseason of the NBA for the first time since 2018, after beating Los Angeles Clippers in a tight game that ended with a score of 104-109 in favor of the Timberwolves. Without going into details of the actions that took place or how the meeting went, it is impossible not to notice that Alex Rodriguez He was one of the happiest people in the Target Center from Minneapolis.

Alex Rodríguez celebrates with Malik Beasley the victory against Clippers. Alex Rodriguez (Twitter)

Through their social media platforms, Rodriguez shared several photos of the celebration of the classification as seventh in the Western Conference. At the same time, along with the images, he shared a message in which he showed how happy he was to advance to the postseason in his first campaign as owner.

So proud of this team. True heart, hustle and scream tonight all game long. A real TEAM win fueled by that incredible crowd. Playoff bound! #LetsGoWolves pic.twitter.com/PwwKfoDOpj — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) April 13, 2022

“Very proud of this team. (They showed) real heart, effort and guts tonight throughout the match. A true TEAM victory, powered by an incredible public. Heading for the postseason!” were the words written by Rodríguez on his social media accounts.

The Timberwolves will have a strong job in their first round of the playoffs, when they face the number two seed of the Western Conference, memphis grizzlies already the superstar of the set, Ja Morantin what is expected to be one of the most competitive series of the 2022 postseason.