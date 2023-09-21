Arofi takes to the streets with fibromyalgia awareness table

This Thursday morning, members of Arofi took to the streets with an awareness table on fibromyalgia to inform the public about its symptoms and some guidelines to follow to deal with a disease considered invisible. Because most of its effects do not have aesthetic or visual effects, however they do cause internal pain which causes fatigue, migraine, exhaustion etc.

To raise awareness of fibromyalgia, this table has been installed in the Plaza de San Roque, part of a global project called “Blooming in adversity”, subsidized by the Presidency Region of the Provincial Council of Cádiz, And which promotes Arofi launching many activities during this month of September. Among them are Yoga and Functional Training Workshop which seeks to improve people’s quality of life through yoga which provides physical, emotional and social benefits; This awareness table has been organized today to reduce stigma and improve support for people affected by fibromyalgia; A meeting that will be organized with APAFI, Bornos Fibromyalgia Association with whom they plan to meet to share experiences and knowledge; and a resilience workshop for people living with chronic illnesses to improve their ability to adapt and manage symptoms in their daily lives.

In short, proposals that seek to improve the quality of life of people with fibromyalgia.

During the time that this information and awareness table has been set up, leaflets have been distributed with information of interest on how to deal with the disease, as well as the services provided by Arofi to the citizens of Rota, including workshops , psychology service, physiotherapist, gymnastics, relaxation techniques, etc. Furthermore, this connection is a meeting point for moral support because sharing the mood with other people going through the same thing psychologically benefits the person who is suffering from it.

The representative of civic participation and associations, Manuel Jesús Puyana, is clear about the support of the City Council for this type of associations and for this reason, he would like to spend some time with Arofí members at this table to show the support of the local government. Wanted. Any activities that would like to be undertaken and the work and service that the rota provides to this group are highlighted. For this reason, he emphasizes that at the municipal level, like other local associations, Arofi not only have subsidies that help them carry out activities or expand services to citizens but also specific proposals. Also gives support.

Arofi currently has around 70 members and its doors are open to anyone who wishes to contact the entity.