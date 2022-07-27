Aronofsky and Iñárritu compete for the Golden Lion in Venice | Entertainment
Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” Marilyn Monroe’s drama “Blonde” with Ana de Armas, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo,” and Luca Guadigino’s “Bones and All,” with Timothée Chalamet, will have their world premieres in the competition of the Venice International Film Festival.
Festival director Alberto Barbera unveiled an all-star line-up Tuesday that includes the out-of-competition premiere of Olivia Wilde’s mid-century psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Harry Styles. and Florence Pugh. The impressive international lineup will attract big stars and prize hopefuls alike to the Lido for the 79th edition of the world’s oldest film festival.
As in years past, Netflix will take a starring role with four big titles in the main competition: Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring de Armas as Monroe and based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book about the inner life of the Hollywood icon; Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, opening the festival on August 31; González Iñárritu’s new film about a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker; and “Athena” by Romain Gavras, about three brothers plunged into chaos after the death of their younger brother.
