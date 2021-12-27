Around the world by bike: the adventure of Elena and Andrea. “Change of life for three years”

Medolla (Modena), 27 December 2021 – It was during the honeymoon in October 2017 that Andrea Tassi and Elena Pradella, 33 and 31 years old, push joy beyond the boundaries of an imaginary that soon becomes reality. “We wanted to extend our happiness, experience the world by experimenting with alternative lifestyles, fill the soul with emotions and memories – says Elena – and so we created something unique and extraordinary: a three year trip around the world by bicycle“. On their honeymoon, the newlyweds set their goals and returned home, where their respective jobs awaited them, Andrea, an engineer in a company, Elena, a nurse at Avis, share the choice of a change of life. “We unveiled our dream right after Christmas 2017. Everyone encouraged us to pursue our dream we are grateful for.” Riding their bicycles, Andrea and Elena depart on May 7, 2018 from Medolla “leaving our appreciated jobs, greeting our wonderful families and dear friends, and a wonderful country that we miss every day”.









Over the past three years, the couple traveled 35 thousand km exploring 19 countries: Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Mongolia, China, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia. “There route planning was weekly and in the last period – explains Andrea – linked to the restrictions due to the pandemic. “The expenses to be incurred for such a trip are not few. From the initial investment, consisting of personal equipment necessary to live in the open air, bicycles and pieces of spare parts, health insurance and first aid kits, visas and sim cards for mobile phones. “I out of pocket costs of the trip they were supported by ours savings and money earned from casual work experience, and often came to our aid theresharing economy‘,’ sharing economy ‘: a form of exchange that not only allowed us to gain new experiences, to collaborate and socialize with reliable strangers, but also to promote a lifestyle based on saving and protecting the environment “.









The couple has experienced many unforeseen adventurous events. “There first night in Russia we camped near a lake, in the middle of nowhere, and a stranger warned us that a prisoner had escaped, and the police were looking for him in the area. In Mongolia, after the daily record of 121 km we also cycled at night to reach the nearest village, because we had no water. We have slept in a tent at -16 ° at the gates of the Gobi desert. The difficulties encountered were many, but all of them can be faced: the adverse weather, some memorable falls, the complexity of finding spare parts in China and Laos, a food poisoning in Cambodia. In those moments, we understood how indispensable our willpower and adaptability and our bond were “.

Andrea and Elena are returned to Italy in November and they were able to celebrate the Christmas with families. “But we hear, however, the call of the Middle East and India, and we can continue this adventure also in America, in Africa and then again in our beloved Europe. We will travel again, to witness the chance to live an extraordinary life. We will travel by bicycle, slowly, to savor new places and people, to meet other cultures, listen to other languages, search for the magical randomness of events, and remember them. We will travel to be happy, to have more time to dedicate to ourselves, to fall back in love with the person who transforms being together. We will travel desiring a constantly changing horizon, to wake up every day with a new dawn “.







