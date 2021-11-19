Around the world, ten truly bizarre fountains

TAP FOUNTAIN, MENORCA – A spectacular and fun fountain at the same time: the Tap Fountain reproduces a giant faucet in a bright red color, complete with a powerful jet of water. The maxi-faucet seems to be suspended in the sky. It is located in Menorca, in the Balearics, in the romantic neighborhoods of Santa Galdana. What everyone is wondering, observing the work, is how it can stay suspended in midair …

DANCING FOUNTAIN, DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES – In the city of the world where everything is most gigantic and surprising, fountains cannot be an exception. The Dubai Fountain is located at the foot of the tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and has truly immense dimensions: it is 300 meters long and produces 15 meters high jets. Every hour it produces a show of water games to the sound of music, so much so that it is also called the Dancing Fountain.

THE WATERFALL, DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES – Also in the city of the Emirates, a short distance from the Dancing Fountains, there is another spectacular fountain: we are inside the Dubai Mall, a gigantic shopping center: the fountain reproduces a waterfall, hence its name The Waterfall: it is characteristic for the numerous statues arranged in a row, which look like free-fall divers.

COMMEMORATIVE FOUNTAIN OF EL ALAMEIN, SYDNEY – It is located in the Kings Cross neighborhood in the Fitzroy Gardens, and was built in 1961 to a design by the architect Robert Woodward to commemorate the fallen of the battle of El Alamein, Egypt, in 1942, during the Second World War. The structure of the fountain resembles that of the dandelion flower, or dandelion.

FONTANA DEL BANPO BRIDGE, SEUL, KOREA– A complex system of water features forms an integral part of Banpo Bridge, and is a true work of art The jets of water are illuminated by colored lights on both sides of the bridge which connects the two banks of the Han River for a length of equal to 1140 meters ,. The fountain is thus the longest in the world. 190 tons of water per minute come out of its 10 thousand LED nozzles during shows.

PISSING MEN, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – A decidedly irreverent fountain: in fact, it depicts two men in the act of … peeing in a tub that traces the shape of the Czech Republic. The fountain, the work of sculptor David Cerny, is located outside the Kafka Museum, in the Malá Strana district. .

FONTANA DELLE TETTE, TREVISO. ITALY – It was built in 1559 by order of Alvise Da Ponte, podestà of the Republic of Venice. From the breasts of the statue, which reproduces a pretty girl, on the occasion of some particular feasts she poured white and red wine that everyone could drink for free. Today the very damaged original fountain is protected by a reliquary under the portico of the Palazzo dei Trecento, while a copy is placed in the original position, in the courtyard of Palazzo Zignoli.

SWAROVSKI CRYSTAL WORLDS, INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – A giant face with an immense jet of water that comes out of its mouth: this is the entrance to the “Swarovski Crystal Worlds” in Innsbruck, the museum and exhibition center created in 1995 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the famous glassware. The plant sculpture depicts the Giant who guards the Chambers of Wonders, located inside.

VAILLANCOURT FOUNTAIN, SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Created in 1971 by Canadian artist Armand Vaillancourt, it is located in Justin Herman Plaza. About 12 meters high, it is made up of a set of precast concrete square tubes. Due to its modernist appearance it was for a long time considered a controversial work and many have proposed to demolish it. In 1987 it was the setting for a great U2 concert.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, USA – Here is one of the tallest fountains in the world, with a jet that reaches 170 meters. Fountain Hill is also the name of the city that stands nearby: we are in Maricopa County in Arizona, in the United States. The jet of water, even if it has lost its place in the Guinness Book of World Records, is still impressive.