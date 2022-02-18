Arraiján Polyclinic reinforces the general medicine consultation

Due to the high demand of patients who seek medical care at the “Dr. Blas Daniel Gómez Chetro”, of the Social Security Fund (CSS) located in Arraiján, the medical authorities implemented a new strategy to strengthen care in the outpatient clinic.

To this end, the general medicine outpatient clinic was reinforced with human resources, with 2 doctors on the morning shift and 3 on the evening shift.

The coordinator of the outpatient clinic, Dr. Gabriel Jaén, explained that care is offered by spontaneous demand, from Monday to Friday.

The polyclinic also has a general practitioner program, with 4 general practitioners on the morning shift and the same number on the evening shift, who attend by scheduled appointment. Also, respiratory symptomatic care and single appointment.

In January, 5,332 patients were treated in general medicine, while 3,952 were treated in the different specialties, according to a report from the Planning Department of this executing unit.

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outpatient clinic was affected in terms of granting appointments, so initially the quotas were reduced, later suspended and then gradually resumed, according to the provisions established by the Minsa and the css.

Press release and photo: Arleth Yanisselli