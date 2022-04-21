Arrest of A$AP Rocky: “The Last Thing Rihanna Needs” Close to Childbirth: The Slideshow
1 / 16
Arrest of A$AP Rocky: “The last thing Rihanna needs”, close to giving birth
2 / 16
3 / 16
4 / 16
Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.
5 / 16
Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.
6 / 16
Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.
7 / 16
8 / 16
Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.
9 / 16
Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.
10 / 16
11 / 16
12 / 16
13 / 16
14 / 16
15 / 16
16 / 16
Rihanna, pregnant, and her companion ASAP Rocky arrive at the restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” in Los Angeles, February 12, 2022.