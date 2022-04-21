Arrest of A$AP Rocky: “The Last Thing Rihanna Needs” Close to Childbirth: The Slideshow

1 / 16 Arrest of A$AP Rocky: “The last thing Rihanna needs”, close to giving birth

2 / 16 Rihanna (pregnant) and her companion ASAP Rocky at the “Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin” photocall in Los Angeles.

3 / 16 Pregnant Rihanna went to dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City, New York, United States, on February 18, 2022.

4 / 16 Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.

5 / 16 Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.

6 / 16 Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.

7 / 16 Exclusive – Rihanna’s boyfriend Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers) was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home raided for a November 2021 shooting story

8 / 16 Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.

9 / 16 Asap Rocky (Rakim Mayers), Rihanna’s boyfriend, was arrested by police and his Los Angeles home was raided for a November 2021 shooting story.

10 / 16 Exclusive – Rihanna (pregnant) and her companion Asap Rocky arriving at the César Paris restaurant on February 28, 2022. © Pierre Perusseau / Bestimage

11 / 16 A$AP Rocky went to dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City, New York, USA on February 18, 2022.

12 / 16 Rihanna, pregnant, and her companion ASAP Rocky arrive at the restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” in Los Angeles, February 12, 2022.

13 / 16 Rihanna (pregnant) and her companion ASAP Rocky at the “Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin” photocall in Los Angeles.

14 / 16 Rihanna (pregnant) and her companion ASAP Rocky at the “Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin” photocall in Los Angeles, February 11, 2022.

15 / 16 Rihanna, pregnant, and her companion ASAP Rocky arrive at the restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” in Los Angeles, February 12, 2022.