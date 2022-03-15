Arrest of the leader of the Northeast Cartel was discussed at an AMLO-Mayoras meeting: Ebrard

Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrardreported that during the meeting between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the Secretary of Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, one of the most important issues was the arrest of the leader of the Northeast Cartel, Juan Gerardo N, The egg.

This arrest was achieved through the security plan Bicentennial Understanding between Mexico and the United States.

Upon leaving the meeting, which lasted almost two hours at the National Palace, Foreign Minister Ebrard said that it was a very cordial visit.

read also Sedena confirms that the arrest of “El Huevo”, leader of the Northeast Cartel, caused shootings in Nuevo Laredo

“We discussed the issue of security with the arrest that took place, which is one of the main capos, this Mr. Treviño, of the main leaders of arms trafficking and transfer; also smuggling and human trafficking…”

“It’s going very well (Bicentennial Understanding), well there you have yesterday’s result, Mexico-United States worked together, it’s a big blow, that’s what these types of arrests are for, that is, if it’s working, one of the arrests most important of the last decade, this individual Treviño”.

read also “We lived more than three hours of terror”: family recounts how they experienced the shootings in Nuevo León

The foreign minister pointed out that in terms of migration, President López Obrador spoke of the need to invest in Central America, which has been the position of Mexico for a long time.

“The president told him we are going to emphasize, insist, on what must be done towards Central America and that maybe we can have an agreement or a common plan of action, it will depend on what the United States sees there in the White House, the Mr. Mayorkas, now that he comes back”.

jabf/rdmd